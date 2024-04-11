 Auto Body Shop Team-Building: What is Chemistry?

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Employee Management

Auto Body Shop Team-Building: What is Chemistry?

"Chemistry" is such a nebulous and mysterious concept that everyone struggles to put a finger on.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

What is chemistry? No, I’m not talking about molecules and Bunsen burners but the relationships between people. 

Related Articles

It seems nobody can define what it means for people to have “chemistry” between each other; it’s such a nebulous and mysterious concept that everyone struggles to put a finger on. I think we know it when we feel it, or don’t feel it, but when we’re asked to explain what it is, we can’t find the words. Or we say it’s when people “gel” together; well, what does gel mean?

I had someone recently tell me chemistry comes from astrological signs — the stars and horoscopes. I quickly blurted out that I don’t believe in that stuff, but she said think about it: That’s why chemistry is mysterious and everyone has a hard time explaining it. The explanation is in the Zodiac, which is a mysterious and other-worldly concept in and of itself. Perhaps she had a point.

We often talk about chemistry when it comes to sports teams. I think it generally means that everyone gets along, the different personalities complement each other, and that leads to a positive and upbeat attitude that results in the most important thing in sports: winning. 

Does your team have chemistry? How do you know? And can you measure it? Is it defined by the overall mood in the shop on a daily basis, or does it more reveal itself in production goals and financial results? I’m pretty sure you know whether or not there is chemistry among your employees, but like the rest of us, you can’t say why or why not. If someone can come up with a formula, I’d sure like to see it!

You May Also Like

Employee Management

Protecting Your Employees from the Cold

It’s important to be aware of the risks of cold exposure and make sure your employees are protected as much as possible.

Carolyn Wolfe
By Carolyn Wolfe
Carolyn Wolfe is business development director for S/P2, which provides online OSHA/EPA and related skills training for schools and businesses in the automotive, heavy-duty/diesel, welding, construction, machining, cosmetology and culinary industries.  
Published:

When someone tells you to “chill,” they’re usually talking about reducing stress, not increasing it. But when it comes to extremely cold weather, chill can induce stress, because it will affect your body and can send you down a scary road.

Many people overlook the hazards of cold weather, especially those who work inside for most of the day. But in a shop, employees are going in and out all day and spending lots of time in cold environments, even if they don’t think much about it. As always, it’s important to be aware of the risks and know how much cold exposure is too much. Employers need to make sure that their employees are protected as much as possible.

Read Full Article

More Employee Management Posts
Becoming an Auto Body Technician’s Employer of Choice

Good help is hard to find, so how can you become a tech’s “shop of choice” and potentially make it easier?

By Meagan Kusek
Service King: On a Mission to Hire Military Veterans

Service King made it their mission to hire 500 military veterans six years ago, and are proud to say they’ve surpassed that goal.

By Jason Stahl
Finding Techs: Cultivation, Training and Guidance

Finding and keeping the right people requires a comprehensive approach that starts with technical schools, includes on-the-job training, leverages a team culture and outlines a path to success.

By Tom Martin
The Pandemic and Employees: A New Shift?

A new employee attitude caused by COVID makes me wonder if it will permeate all industries.

By Sean Donohue

Other Posts

AI and Auto Body

Artificial intelligence is making an impact in the auto body industry, streamlining the estimating process and improving the customer experience.

By Jason Stahl
Building Charitable Giving into Your Auto Body Shop’s Business Plan

Planning, thoughtful implementation and thorough tracking of results will deliver a successful philanthropic program that also delivers a return on investment.

By Jason Wong
The Basics of Successful ADAS Calibration

It all starts with checking the OE service information and precisely following the specs to the letter.

By Mitch Becker
Selecting the Ideal Car Lift for EV Servicing

When choosing the right car lift for servicing electric vehicles, there are several key factors to consider.

By Brett Baranauckas