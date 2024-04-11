Auto Body Shop Team-Building: What is Chemistry?

What is chemistry? No, I’m not talking about molecules and Bunsen burners but the relationships between people.

It seems nobody can define what it means for people to have “chemistry” between each other; it’s such a nebulous and mysterious concept that everyone struggles to put a finger on. I think we know it when we feel it, or don’t feel it, but when we’re asked to explain what it is, we can’t find the words. Or we say it’s when people “gel” together; well, what does gel mean?

I had someone recently tell me chemistry comes from astrological signs — the stars and horoscopes. I quickly blurted out that I don’t believe in that stuff, but she said think about it: That’s why chemistry is mysterious and everyone has a hard time explaining it. The explanation is in the Zodiac, which is a mysterious and other-worldly concept in and of itself. Perhaps she had a point.

We often talk about chemistry when it comes to sports teams. I think it generally means that everyone gets along, the different personalities complement each other, and that leads to a positive and upbeat attitude that results in the most important thing in sports: winning.

Does your team have chemistry? How do you know? And can you measure it? Is it defined by the overall mood in the shop on a daily basis, or does it more reveal itself in production goals and financial results? I’m pretty sure you know whether or not there is chemistry among your employees, but like the rest of us, you can’t say why or why not. If someone can come up with a formula, I’d sure like to see it!