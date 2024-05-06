 Cal Ganda’s Continental Journey: From Manufacturing to Aftermarket Leadership

Cal Ganda’s Continental Journey: From Manufacturing to Aftermarket Leadership

As Head of Aftermarket Distribution at ContiTech Industrial Solutions Americas, Cal embodies servant leadership, prioritizing team success and customer-centricity.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Cal Ganda’s path from Zimbabwe to leading aftermarket distribution at Continental’s ContiTech Group is a testament to seizing opportunities and embracing change. Arriving in the U.S. in 1998 for university, he ventured into food manufacturing post-graduation before diving into consulting.

A chance encounter with Continental during a consulting project in Mexico led Cal to discover an opportunity in tire assembly supervision in Charlotte. This marked the beginning of his journey with Continental, where he embraced various roles, from tire assembly to logistics and process engineering.

Today, as Head of Aftermarket Distribution at ContiTech Industrial Solutions Americas, Cal embodies servant leadership, prioritizing team success and customer-centricity. ContiTech’s realignment toward customer-centricity underscores its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

Strategic investments, such as the recent hydraulic hose plant in Mexico, highlight Continental’s proactive approach to optimizing distribution strategies and enhancing customer proximity.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Cal’s ownership of Real African Art gallery in Charlotte reflects his commitment to cultural preservation and community engagement.

Episode Overview:

  • How Ganda and Continental found each other (:52)
  • Ganda’s day-to-day responsibilities (3:26)
  • ContiTech’s realignment (5:00)
  • Discussion of the new hydraulic hose plant in Mexico (6:19)
  • Ganda’s passion for art and his own art gallery in Charlotte (8:14)
  • Lightning Round (9:16)

