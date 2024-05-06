Networking Through ShopXpo at WreckWeek - BodyShop Business

WreckWeek is proving to be the networking mecca of the shop industries.

Body Shop and Auto Repair Shop owners and managers will find the resources of industry peers, educators, and suppliers at hand. Opportunities to network will be found on the ShopXpo exhibit floor and several special events.

Attendees will be interacting with each other at the Casino Night hospitality inside the Fort Worth Convention Center, Friday June 21st. WreckWeek’s complimentary victuals will accompany the gaming tables where business owners will rub shoulders with their peers from around the nation.

There will be a wealth of experience at the show as Body Shop Business Magazine hosts the 500 oldest body shops in the nation on the show floor Friday. The origins of these shops being honored date back to the beginning of the last century. How they survived, and the changes they saw throughout the decades will be a treasure of conversation for all attendees having the good fortune to speak with them.

Shop moguls will share a rare opportunity of enjoying a fine steak with a premium cigar at the Big Smoke and Cattle Roundup on Friday evening. Cigar aficionados who love a good steak will have a moment that doesn’t get any better than this.

The brain trust of the shop industries will be conducting the seminars that make up the WreckWeek Academy, Friday and Saturday mornings. Topics will drill into blueprinting and estimating and twenty other seminars: Handling Hazardous Parts, Negotiating with Insurance Companies, Building Wealth, and more. DRIVE consultants will be conducting the seminars.

DRIVE will also be providing free consultation on the ShopXpo exhibit floor. DRIVE has built its reputation as the premier educational organization for shop management over a period of twenty years.

Visit www.WreckWeek.com to register. WreckWeek is sponsored by Body Shop Business Magazine and managed by A.T. Expo Corp, producer of the American Towman Expositions. Its show, TowXpo, runs in the hall adjacent to ShopXpo.

Sponsored by WreckWeek.