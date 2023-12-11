Easy, Open and Honest: What Consumers Expect from Businesses in 2024 and Beyond - BodyShop Business

How has your business and the world changed since COVID-19? One key takeaway from the pandemic was the need for accessibility—the option to do things conveniently and with as little friction as possible.

Synchrony recently published a report titled “The Rise of the Consumer: Redefining the Brand Relationship,” where they found that consumers overall want to feel more in control, and businesses can achieve this by offering transparency with data, embracing easy and frictionless payments and leveraging new technologies.

Data Delivery Depends on You

In the past, many businesses have used third-parties to source data. However, in recent years, consumers have become wary of how their data is being gathered and used, and growing regulations—both in the U.S. and internationally—have made gathering data legally more difficult.

To combat this and avoid becoming a “data desert,” brands will need to build trust with their customers so they feel comfortable providing insight and data. Some ways to consider doing this is through loyalty programs and other relationship-building tools.

81% of consumers believe the way a brand protects their data shows how well it will treat them as customers.

39% say they want more clarity on how their data is used.

Purchasing Power in their Pockets

More and more, consumers are using frictionless payment experiences, like sending money back and forth on Venmo, tapping their phones on a card reader at the store or having their card info autofill using Apple Pay. And to keep up, most large retailers are taking advantage of these preferences by offering in-house financing in the form of loans and credit cards.

How can this also help increase sales? If a consumer has a great experience using financing and services through the retailer, they may be more likely to go for add ons and other purchases with a business—leveraging their easy-to-use payments.

Nearly 30% of spending will be done via mobile wallets by 2025.

Over 60% of adults say they use peer-to-peer payment services like Venmo and Zelle.

In-vehicle digital wallet spend is projected to exceed $86B by 2025.

The Future is Non-Fungible

The popularity of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) has spiked in recent years, and although their success has varied, there is one major takeaway from their emergence—consumers want a unique, personalized experience, and they crave ownership and to be part of shaping a brand.

These experiences and tokens are just beginning, but it’s important to keep in mind what has driven their popularity in the first place. Moving forward, successful brands will remember that consumers want to feel connected to where a brand is going and have a voice in shaping their experiences.

Want to read the whole study? Click here.

About Synchrony:

Synchrony is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry’s most complete digitally-enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet and more. We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to the right customers in their channel of choice.

Sponsored by: Synchrony