I was scrolling through BodyShop Business’s Twitter feed the other day when I came across a quote that stood out to me as I had never seen it before.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

I had heard the famous quote “There is no ‘i’ in the word ‘team’” before, but this particular quote on Twitter had a different twist: “The ratio of We’s to I’s is the best indicator of the development of a team.” The quote was posted by Pro Spot, and it was credited to Lewis B. Ergen. It struck me as a very clever way to determine how far along you are in your development as a team. Of course, we know that a team truly works together; no one works on an island, and everyone works together for the betterment of the whole. A team is marked by selflessness and answering the call if someone needs help.

Advertisement