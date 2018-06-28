PPG Posts Q3 Collision Refinish Training

PPG has released its schedule of collision refinish training classes for July, August and September. Classes cover key collision refinish subjects and are designed to ensure that paint technicians are up to date with PPG products, processes and technological advances. All classes are led by expert instructors, take one to two days, and are held at PPG Business Development Centers and various field locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

PPG states that its training is the most extensive in the refinish industry, offering a broad range of topics from product selection, equipment and color tools to surface preparation and paint application best practices. Of particular importance are the certification and recertification classes offered for the Envirobase High Performance, Aquabase Plus and Deltron brands. PPG refinish technicians must be certified every two years. Collision centers wanting to offer their customers the PPG Lifetime Limited Paint Performance Guarantee must have a certified paint technician on staff.

PPG training also addresses tri-coats and specialty finishes along with classes on color theory and its practical application in accurately matching and tinting refinish waterborne and solvent-borne colors. Technicians gain exposure to numerous products and color tools and learn various blending and application techniques.

In addition, PPG is introducing formal training for entry-level technicians who assist lead painters or paint department management staff. The class, titled “Refinish Preparation Specialist,” helps new technicians develop skills in the areas of substrate cleaning, sanding, masking, bumper cover and plastic parts preparation and keeping a clean shop.

All PPG classes allow opportunities for informal discussions and Q&A sessions with the trainers. Participants receive classroom instruction and, when appropriate, hands-on experience in the spraybooth. Classes are available in French in some locations.