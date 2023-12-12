 This Could Be Your Last Text

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Training and Education

This Could Be Your Last Text

A sign I saw on the highway that said “This Could Be Your Last Text” reminded me of my son’s recent car wreck.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl

First off, let me thank you for the compassionate and concerned response you had for my son after I wrote about his car accident in my last column. He’s one lucky young man, and we’re all glad he was not injured.

Related Articles

The other day, I was embarking on my commute home from work, slogging up “the hill” on I-77 North, a two-lane stretch of incline notorious for slow drivers in the speed lane and semi trucks struggling to motor up the long slope, and I noticed a sign on the right in the typical green color highway signs feature: “This Could Be Your Last Text.” Wow! What a powerful and impactful sign. I couldn’t help but think of my son’s accident caused by a teenager on his phone.

Texting and driving is an epidemic. The next time you’re at a red light, look to the right of you. The left of you. Behind you. Everyone is on a phone. Then watch as the light turns green and you take off and the person behind you is still sitting there, looking at his or her phone.

The problem is that we’re all addicted. Check out “The Social Dilemma” some time, a documentary on the damning effects of social media. Scary stuff. The premise is that basically a handful of tech designers have taken control over the way billions of us think, act and live our lives. It’s because they got into the science of how our brains work. That’s why emojis were created and the little chimes or other sound effects that tell us a text has come in, or someone has liked our post or whatever. It’s almost like our phones are little slot machines, sending us dopamine rushes. We’ve basically become like Pavlov’s dogs, where we are conditioned to salivate when a bell is rung. 

Because we’re addicted, this problem is not easily fixable. And I’m not sure laws will help. Accidents are our business, and they mean money to us, but we don’t want people to die. There are plenty of other causes of accidents besides phones adding to them. And even with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), we still need to pay attention.

Perhaps messages like the one I saw the other day will help … that is, if people see them and aren’t looking down at their phones!

You May Also Like

Training and Education

Worker Death: What Went Wrong?

In March 2021, a 43-year-old worker at a vehicle aluminum parts manufacturer in Ohio was struck and killed by a machine’s barrier door. What went wrong?

Avatar
By Kyle Holt

In March 2021, a 43-year-old worker at a vehicle aluminum parts manufacturer in Ohio was struck by a machine’s barrier door. He was loading a part into the machine when the barrier door closed on his head and killed him. The company now faces more than $1.6 million in penalties for 38 safety and health violations. Let’s take a look at what went wrong.

Read Full Article

More Training and Education Posts
I-CAR Expanding Technical Expertise, Capacity and Capabilities

I-CAR recently announced plans to significantly expand its technical expertise, capacity and capabilities amid an era of extraordinary change in vehicle technology.

By Bud Center
How to Avoid a Fire at Your Auto Body Shop

Eight tips from GMG EnviroSafe to help you prevent fires in your auto repair facility.

By GMG EnviroSafe
CREF Helps Collision Student Clear Industry Hurdles

With the support of CREF, Destiny Potter is jumping every hurdle in her path – and gaining a lot of experience along the way.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Trade Schools: Getting with the Program

Body shops’ direction and guidance on what they need will help trade schools nationwide get with the program.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

ADAS: You Know the Old Saying About Assuming

The world of electronics is changing so fast that making assumptions can put a shop in a very dangerous place.

By Mitch Becker
How to Determine the Value of Your Auto Body Shop

Whether you’re looking to sell, expand or transition your shop, understanding the value of your business is essential.

By Matthew Di Francesco
NABC Donates Recycled Rides to Seven Las Vegas Veterans

The presentation was held during SEMA week on the rooftop of the Renaissance Hotel parking facility overlooking the Las Vegas Convention Center.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
What Constitutes Custom Color in Automotive Refinish?

It could be argued that any aftermarket coatings that are not represented by an OEM offering is custom … but that’s a moving target.

By Carl Wilson