Training and Education

Getting with the Program

Your direction and guidance on what you need will help trade schools nationwide get with the program.
Jason Stahl

on

Jason Stahl has 26 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 14 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

You’ve probably been seeing a lot of content from us on the Matrix Trade Institute in Beachwood, Ohio.

I got the chance to visit the two-year-old school a few months ago and was really impressed with a lot of things about it: the updated, modern look inside, the focused students, the hands-on learning, the motivational signs on the wall. For example, one sign read, “Hustle: the most important word ever.” Another read, “Talent: means nothing without hard work.”

It’s a school I could see a young person being proud to attend and graduate from. And that’s half the battle, says co-founder Dustin Peugeot.

“The student has to be proud about the training and education they are gaining,” Peugeot said. “We all fight that battle of training to get the best and brightest young men and women to enter the trades, so we have to put forth the effort to make that as appealing as possible, not only to the trainee but for people in their lives who need to support and be proud of their decision.”

The 2020 winners of the Executive of the Year do a great job of developing talent from within and being leaders in their market who people want to work for. These strategies, plus schools like Matrix, give me hope for the future of collision repair, and it should give you hope too. Your direction and guidance on what you need will help schools nationwide get with the program.

