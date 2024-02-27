 Taking on the Auto Body Tech Shortage

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
People

Taking on the Auto Body Tech Shortage

I-CAR's new digital marketing campaign promotes to young people the abundant career opportunities available in collision.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

You’ve probably seen the news by now, but I-CAR’s Collision Careers (launched in partnership with the Collision Repair Education Foundation in 2023) began a digital marketing campaign targeting young people to impress upon them the benefits of pursuing collision repair as a career. The campaign consists of a series of short, high-energy videos with snappy music extolling the virtues of being a mechanical tech, refinish tech, electric diagnostics tech, structural tech and non-structural tech. One of the videos has already gotten 75,000 views on YouTube, while another has gotten 60,000 views.

Related Articles

The first-wave of the campaign will primarily run on YouTube and is designed to target both students and parents. The videos are initially running in several major markets, including Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and Philadelphia, which were chosen for their high need for talent, proximity to strong collision repair school programs and shops, and ability to reach the target demographic. Most are 15-second spots, with one longer video encompassing everything. 

It’s so refreshing and exciting to see a campaign like this finally get started in the auto body industry to try to get our fair share of young talent looking at careers in the skilled trades.

As I-CAR Vice President of Planning and Industry Talent Programming Dara Goroff said, “The launch of this first-of-its-kind campaign is a natural next step on the critical work I-CAR has undertaken through its Collision Careers program to attract talent to the industry and to illustrate the benefits of this stable, growing and innovative career journey.” 

Way to go, I-CAR! And here’s hoping our labor picture improves.

Sorry, no posts matched your criteria.

Other Posts

I-CAR, SCRS Release Collision Repair Tech Satisfaction Report

The survey of 800 collision repair techs showcases their opinions on compensation, culture and career opportunities.

By Jason Stahl
I-CAR Announces Two Key Appointments

Jeff Peevy has been appointed VP, Industry Relations and Mark Miller as VP of technical operations.

By Jason Stahl
Auto Body Repair: The Right Way, the Wrong Way and Another Way

In a perfect world, every repairer would make the right decisions in every repair, but we don’t live in a perfect world.

By Barrett Smith
Navigating the Intricate Landscape of Coatings and ADAS

With refinish and ADAS, the theme time and time again comes back to: check the OEM repair recommendations.

By AkzoNobel Staff