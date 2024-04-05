 I-CAR Set to Launch RTS Mobile App for Collision Repair Technicians

I-CAR Set to Launch RTS Mobile App for Collision Repair Technicians

RTS App paves the information highway with more accessibility.

Meagan Kusek
By Meagan Kusek
Published:
RTS App Screenshots

I-CAR has taken a significant digital leap with the introduction of the Repairability Technical Support (RTS) app for mobile devices. This move signifies a shift from RTS’s former online-exclusive presence to a more accessible platform, putting OEM Partial Part Replacement, OEM Calibration Requirements, technical news and industry best practices right at the fingertips of industry professionals.

The RTS app serves as a comprehensive information hub, aiming to bridge gaps within the collision repair industry and provide essential and real-time support, especially to technicians and those doing repair planning. Through RTS, I-CAR aims to connect with the entire collision repair industry to help close knowledge gaps, access technical best practices, provide clarifications on repair procedures, get the latest updates on emerging technologies, access OEM technical information and simply respond to the ever-growing technical needs of our evolving industry.

“As the collision repair industry’s technical education center of excellence, we are excited to be leading forward with the launch of the RTS app,” said John Van Alstyne, CEO and President of I-CAR. “The RTS app was designed to make the job of collision repair professionals easier. Now, they can find the helpful information they need to better perform complete, safe and quality repairs, right in the palm of their hand.”

Looking ahead, I-CAR plans to further enhance the app’s capabilities based on user interaction and feedback, signaling ongoing innovation and responsiveness to the evolving demands of automotive repair. This commitment underscores the organization’s dedication to equipping professionals with the tools and knowledge necessary to perform complete, safe and quality repairs as technicians navigate a dynamic industry landscape. 

The RTS app is available for download Monday, April 8 on both iPhone and Android devices. For preview of the app’s features and functionalities, tune in to the latest episode of Repairers Realm, available at I-CAR.com/RepairersRealm. For more information about the app and I-CAR and to explore how this new tool for the technicians’ toolbox empowers professionals with essential resources for success, visit RTS.i-car.com.

The new BendPak SP-7XE Series of full-rise scissor lifts provides the performance and undercarriage access of traditional two-post lifts in a more compact, space-saving package. Floor- and flush-mount (SP-7XEF) models of this frame-engaging lift are available.

With a rated capacity of 7,000 lbs., SP-7XE Series lifts are designed for full-service auto shops, quick-lube pits and any other service area with little room to spare. They can raise most passenger vehicles and light trucks nearly six feet so techs can easily access all critical undercarriage areas without having to stoop or crawl across the floor. They fold flat when not in use.

