 Mike Anderson Makes Successful Debut at NORTHEAST Show

Anderson's main message was: Being successful tomorrow is dependent upon what one does today.

Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years.
Mike Anderson made his debut at the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show recently, and his main message was: Being successful tomorrow is dependent upon what one does today.

The message was part of Anderson’s brand-new presentation, “Success Today, Success Tomorrow,” where he addressed everything from electric vehicles to artificial intelligence to shop culture in order to help repairers prepare for the future.

A successful shop is one that can attract the best talent, according to Anderson.

“If you want to be successful, you need to have the ability to recruit and retain the best talent and also know how to grow people who have no experience,” he said. 

Employees’ expectations have changed. “They expect the type of benefits with flexible work hours that Amazon offers them.”

Embracing technology can give employees the one thing we can never get back — time. “That’s why we have to embrace it in order to do better OEM research, match parts or offer a better customer experience.” 

Plans are already underway for NORTHEAST 2025, scheduled for March 14-16 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J.

Visit aaspnjnortheast.com for updates on next year’s event once they become available.

For more information on AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org

