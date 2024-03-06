 Early-Bird Registration Opens for CIECA CONNEX Conference

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Events

Early-Bird Registration Opens for CIECA CONNEX Conference

CONNEX 2024: “The Intersection of Data & Mobility" will be held Sept. 24-25, 2024 at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel in Detroit, Mich.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its 15th annual conference, CONNEX 2024: “The Intersection of Data & Mobility,” will be held Sept. 24-25, 2024 at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel in Detroit, Mich.

Related Articles

During the two-day event, insightful speakers will discuss where technology and businesses are headed and what the collision industry can do to prepare. A highlight of the event will be an exclusive tour of the American Center for Mobility. The conference will also include networking opportunities, a vehicle gifting as part of the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program and a celebration of CIECA’s 30th anniversary of creating data integration standards.

All industry stakeholders, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend.

Paul Barry, CIECA’s executive director, said that mobility has been defined as “technologies and services that enable people and goods to move around more freely.”

“We continue to see technology play an ever-growing role in the design, construction, operation and repair of vehicles,” he said. “Vehicles are frequently referred to as ‘rolling computers,’ generating massive amounts of data every minute.”

Barry said that the conference theme was chosen to reflect the increasing interdependence of the vehicle and the environment in which it operates.

“Every aspect of the collision segment leverages new and evolving technologies in their products and services,” Barry said. “It is imperative that we understand what changes are coming and how they will affect the industry and CIECA Standards in the future.”

Added CIECA Chair and Caliber Collision Chief Information Officer Ashley Denison, “Join us at CIECA CONNEX 2024 to learn how data is transforming the mobility space and how CIECA’s data standards play a part in this transformation. Learn from industry experts, network with colleagues, and take away useful information and contacts to help advance the industry transformation.”

New sponsorship opportunities are available this year, including hosting a breakfast, lunch and/or reception. For details, click here.

For those interested in speaking at the conference, fill out this form.

For information about early-bird conference registration rates, click here.

You May Also Like

Events

AASP/NJ to Award $5K in NORTHEAST Dollars at Upcoming Show

Ten randomly selected show attendees will receive $500 toward the purchase of tools and equipment on the show floor.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) announced it will be awarding $500 to 10 randomly chose attendees of the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show March 15-17 that can be used on tools, equipment or anything being sold at the show.

Those who wish to be eligible to win $500 in NORTHEAST dollars must pre-register to attend the show. Each attendee who pre-registers for their free admission badge will automatically be entered into the drawings, which will be held throughout the show weekend. Those registered to attend the NORTHEAST educational programs will receive two entries.

Read Full Article

More Events Posts
NORTHEAST to Feature AASP/NJ’s Fourth Annual Young Technician Awards

Each award recipient will receive $2,500 in tools and equipment to help them build their toolkit toward a successful career in collision repair. 

By Jason Stahl
HD Repair Forum Opens Registration to Collision Conference

The HD Repair Forum announced that registration is now open for their annual collision industry conference April 24-25, 2024 in Frisco, Texas.

By Jason Stahl
Bodywork Bowl Competition Returns for AASP/NJ’s NORTHEAST Show

The competition allows technicians to show off their skills for a chance to win amazing prizes.

By Jason Stahl
Auto Care Connect 2024 Early-Bird Registration Now Open

The event will take place May 5-8, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency Chicago in downtown Chicago.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

CIECA Announces Trueclaim.ai as New Corporate Member

Trueclaim.ai was created to detect vehicle damage and estimate parts, operations and the price for repairs using artificial intelligence.

By Jason Stahl
CIECA Announces ADAS Find as New Corporate Member

ADAS Find was established to provide the auto repair industry with a simple and affordable platform for identifying necessary ADAS calibrations and initializations.

By Jason Stahl
CIECA to Hold Webinar Featuring Mike Anderson

The webinar, “Embracing Technology to be Successful in the Collision Industry,” will take place Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. EST.

By Jason Stahl
CIECA Announces 2024 Board of Trustees Officers

The officers will serve on CIECA’s executive committee, which oversees business matters throughout the year and plans the agenda for CIECA board meetings.

By Jason Stahl