Early-Bird Registration Opens for CIECA CONNEX Conference

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its 15th annual conference, CONNEX 2024: “The Intersection of Data & Mobility,” will be held Sept. 24-25, 2024 at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel in Detroit, Mich.

During the two-day event, insightful speakers will discuss where technology and businesses are headed and what the collision industry can do to prepare. A highlight of the event will be an exclusive tour of the American Center for Mobility. The conference will also include networking opportunities, a vehicle gifting as part of the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program and a celebration of CIECA’s 30th anniversary of creating data integration standards.

All industry stakeholders, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend.

Paul Barry, CIECA’s executive director, said that mobility has been defined as “technologies and services that enable people and goods to move around more freely.”

“We continue to see technology play an ever-growing role in the design, construction, operation and repair of vehicles,” he said. “Vehicles are frequently referred to as ‘rolling computers,’ generating massive amounts of data every minute.”

Barry said that the conference theme was chosen to reflect the increasing interdependence of the vehicle and the environment in which it operates.

“Every aspect of the collision segment leverages new and evolving technologies in their products and services,” Barry said. “It is imperative that we understand what changes are coming and how they will affect the industry and CIECA Standards in the future.”

Added CIECA Chair and Caliber Collision Chief Information Officer Ashley Denison, “Join us at CIECA CONNEX 2024 to learn how data is transforming the mobility space and how CIECA’s data standards play a part in this transformation. Learn from industry experts, network with colleagues, and take away useful information and contacts to help advance the industry transformation.”

