CIECA to Hold Webinar on New API Standards

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that the next CIECA Technical Webinar will discuss CIECA’s new standards — CIECA API Standards (CAPIS) — and will be held on Thursday, April 25 at 2 p.m. EST.

The following will be shared during the webinar:

Information about the CAPIS development process

How EMS/BMS are being converted to CAPIS

Examples of how members can use CIECA Standards to develop API messages

Presenters include Dan Webster, chair of CIECA’s Architecture Committee and principal architect with IT Enterprise at Enlyte; committee members Andy Bober, software engineer at Entegral; Mike Hastings, product manager at Car-Part.com; Jeff Schroder, member of the CIECA Board of Trustees and founding CEO of Car-Part.com; and Paulette Reed, technical project manager for CIECA.

“The Architecture Committee has been working hard to develop CAPIS and we are looking forward to sharing our progress with members and the industry,” said Reed.

CIECA members and non-members are invited to attend the April 25 webinar.

To register for the webinar, click here.