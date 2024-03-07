 Opti-Coat Becomes Newest SCRS Corporate Member

Opti-Coat Becomes Newest SCRS Corporate Member

SCRS has welcomed Opti-Coat, an industry leader in ceramic coatings and car care products, as their newest corporate member.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has welcomed Opti-Coat, LLC, an industry leader in ceramic coatings and car care products, as their newest corporate member.

Optimum Polymer Technologies and Opti-Coat were founded by Dr. David Ghodoussi in 2001 in Memphis, Tenn. After working in manufacturing paint for Dupont and PPG for five years, Ghodoussi developed the first aftermarket ceramic coating in the U.S. and Canada in 2004. Optimum Polymer Technologies also manufactures a complete line of detailing and appearance products in the U.S. that are high-performance, easy to use and environmentally friendly.

“We see the collision industry as a market that is already detailing cars, but not accurately billing for it, and leaving money on the table by not taking advantage of offering ceramic coating services,” said Ghodoussi. “Our ceramic coatings are easy to use, provide great protection and superior gloss, while generating great additional profits for the collision center and improving the overall customer satisfaction.”

Opti-Coat’s permanent bonding Silicon Carbide Automotive Ceramic Coatings offer a one-time application providing long-term protection without the need for waxes, sealants, coating toppers or refreshers.

“But most importantly, we seek to be a great partner to the collision industry and offer support/guidance with ceramic coatings at the end of the collision repair process,” Ghodoussi said. “This can take a negative incident (the car accident) and make it a positive one.”

“We have been using Opti-Coat products in our facility for over two years with tremendous success,” said Andrew Batenhorst, collision center manager for Pacific BMW and national director for SCRS. “We have integrated Opti-Coat ceramic coatings into our detailing menu for body shop customers as well as cross-marketed this to our sales department. The products are easy to work with, and the support from the Opti-Coat team has been fantastic. Best of all, the profitability of our detailing department has increased by over 30% since we signed up with them to be certified installers. It also allows customers to do business with us even if they don’t have a car accident, and in the event they do, they know they can trust us with that aspect of the repair also.”

Added Ghodoussi, “We see an opportunity through our membership in SCRS to have an open manner of communication and interaction to the collision industry. We see this as an important channel to exchange information, reduce stress for the people doing the work, align them with best practices and increase the overall consistency of repair quality.”

For more information about Opti-Coat, visit opticoat.com.

For more information about SCRS or to join as a member, visit scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected].

