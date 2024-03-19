 SCRS Announces Candidates for 2024 Annual Election

SCRS Announces Candidates for 2024 Annual Election

On April 16, active SCRS members are invited to take part in the annual election for the SCRS board of directors.

Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years.
Published:

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that, on Tuesday, April 16, active members are invited to take part in the annual election for the SCRS board of directors. The event will be held at the DoubleTree Hotel Sea-Tac Airport in Seattle, Wash., in the Northwest 1-2.

SCRS will hold an open board meeting from 2-5 p.m., during which each nominee will have the opportunity to address voters and share their background and experience that has prepared them to represent the association’s members on the board.

The election meeting will begin at 5:15 p.m., and ballot collection will close promptly at 6 p.m. You do not have to be a member to attend the open board meeting. However, you do have to be an active member to attend the election meeting.

In accordance with SCRS’s bylaws, the nomination process closed on March 2, and there will be no nominations from the floor.

This election will fill three open board seats, and candidates include:

Incumbent

Todd Hesford, Community Collision Centers (Calif.)

Andy Tylka, TAG Auto Group (Ind.)

New Nominees

Josh McFarlin, AirPro Diagnostics (Fla.)       

Ken Miller, 821 Collision (N.J.)

The election is open to current, designated voting representatives of SCRS member businesses.

If it is necessary to change the designated voting representatives for your company, all changes must be completed in writing using the designated voting rRepresentative form, and received by the SCRS office before 5 p.m. EST on Friday, April 5. The form can be found online here. There can be no changes to designated voting representatives following this date.

Election results will be announced on Wednesday, April 17 during the Collision Industry Conference (CIC) held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom of the DoubleTree Hotel Sea-Tac Airport.

To join as a member of SCRS to participate in the upcoming election, contact the association office at [email protected] or scrs.com/join-scrs.

For more information about SCRS or to join as a member, visit scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected].

