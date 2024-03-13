AASP/NJ Mourns Loss of Board Member Sam Mikhail

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) has announced the death of longtime member Sam Mikhail, former owner of Prestige Auto Body in Garwood, N.J.

Mikhail, an AASP/NJ Hall of Famer, served on the AASP/NJ board for decades and was a friend and inspiration to all. He strived to make his beloved collision repair industry better.

Services for Mikhail will be held in Florida, where he was enjoying his retirement. A special service planned for New Jersey will be announced at a later date.

AASP/NJ sends its deepest condolences to Mikhail and his family.