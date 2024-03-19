 CIECA Announces National Calibration & Diagnostic Solutions as New Corporate Member

Associations

CIECA Announces National Calibration & Diagnostic Solutions as New Corporate Member

NCDS provides ADAS calibration tooling, OEM diagnostics, training and support to independent garages, dealership body shops and calibration businesses. 

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Published:

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) has welcomed National Calibration and Diagnostic Solutions (NCDS) as a new corporate member.

Established in 2022 by Darren Sodoski and Cliff Fegert, NCDS provides ADAS calibration tooling, OEM diagnostics, training and support to independent garages, dealership body shops and calibration businesses. 

With more than six years of experience performing ADAS calibrations and diagnostic programming, the partners identified the need to provide tools, equipment and training to those performing calibrations.

“We’re committed to helping people bring ADAS calibrations and diagnostics into their business model so they can do the job effectively,” said Sodoski.

With ADAS calibration increasingly being part of the repair process, Sodoski said the company is currently developing calibration software for the industry. With their NCDS 360 Laptop launched at SEMA 2023, shops can have all desktop OEM diagnostic and programming software on one device.  

Sodoski said they are looking forward to getting involved in a CIECA committee and sharing their expertise to help create new standards for the industry.

For more information on NCDS, visit nationalcds.com.

For more information on CIECA, visit cieca.com.

