SCRS Announces Podium as Newest Corporate Member

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that Podium, a private technology company that develops cloud-based software for small businesses, has become its newest corporate member.

Podium sets out to provide solutions that allow collision repair centers to capitalize on messaging, customer feedback, online reviews, selling products and requesting payments through consolidated customer channels, message automations and other easy-to-use features. The tools are intended to reduce the administrative burden and hours on the phone, while managing repair orders more efficiently with less calls and more texts.

“Podium is thrilled to announce our corporate membership with SCRS and to use it as a way to introduce our services to the businesses the association represents,” said Ashley Bradshaw, strategic partner manager for Podium. “In a nutshell, our mission is all about empowering collision shop owners to elevate their businesses. We’ve had the privilege of assisting hundreds of shops in taking their game to the next level, engaging with over 500,000 customers along the way.”

According to Podium, messaging with customers wasn’t just the better way to get reviews — it’s the better way to do business — and it led to multiple product platforms that are modernizing the way local businesses in the collision industry are interacting with local customers, through convenient customer engagement.

“Teaming up with Podium was one of the best decisions we ever made,” said Michael Holcomb, owner of Glen’s Express Collision. “We brought our Google reviews to a 4.0 in a matter of weeks. Customers find it easy to leave reviews and communicate with us. The program is easy to use, and the customer service is fantastic. We would highly recommend it to any business. We give it five stars from Glen’s Express Collision.”

“We work incredibly hard as an organization to find innovative ways to support our members,” said Amber Alley, chairman of SCRS. “There are so many of us who have built our business model around creating a better consumer experience, and I think we all appreciate solutions that make communication easier and more natural. I’m grateful that other innovative companies, like Podium, work hard to provide collision repair professionals new and unique ways to engage and communicate with our customers, while also recognizing that association support helps drive industry advancement.”

For more information about Podium, visit podium.com.

For more information about SCRS or to join as a member, visit scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected].