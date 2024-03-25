NABC Donates Recycled Rides at NORTHEAST Show

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO, Mountain View Auto and Collision Center of New Jersey, donated two refurbished vehicles to a deserving mother from Long Branch, N.J., and a local charity at the recent Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show at the Meadowlands in Secaucus, N.J. The gifting was done via the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

Kimberly Hatcher, who was nominated by Love Thy Neighbor, received a 2018 Mazda CX-5, donated by GEICO and fully refurbished by Mountain View Auto. Hatcher is raising her two children, ages six and 19, as a single mother. They have disabilities, and getting them to key medical appointments has been a considerable challenge.

“This is such a wonderful gift for me and my family,” said Hatcher. “It will help us to get around and function as a family and do all the things that we need to do and for me to be able to meet the needs of my children.”

The Collision Center of New Jersey presented a 2020 Kia Sportage to Rebecca’s Homestead, a home created in Wantage for individuals with special needs. This vehicle was also donated by GEICO.

“It was a very special and moving day,” said Daniel Anastasia, general manager of the Collision Center in Wayne. “The Collision Center was honored to have had the opportunity to be a part of the NABC Recycled Rides program. We believe that volunteering and donating are great ways to give back to your community and help others less fortunate than ourselves.”

Rebecca’s Homestead was created to give housing and employment opportunities to individuals with disabilities.

“This vehicle will enable us to take our residents to group outings and farmer’s markets as our garden grows and we can bring our produce for donations to our non-profit,” said Michele Elders, one of the founders of Rebecca’s Homestead. “This is the answer to a prayer for us. Thank you to everyone responsible for making it a reality.”

Added NABC Recycled Rides program manager Dale Ross, “Thank you to the Association of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey as they are always so kind to allow us to present vehicles at their show each year,” It’s one of the best and most attended regional trade shows, and a great venue to share with other members of the collision industry how NABC members are giving back to their communities.”

Additional partners in the presentations include Maxon Hyundai, BC Tire; Wayne Auto Supply; Rapid Rim Repair; asTech; BASF; Automotive Resource Management; Nucar Wholesale Parts; LKQ Corp.; ATD Tires; 1800 Charity Cars; Copart; and Enterprise.

For more information on Recycled Rides, click here.