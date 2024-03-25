 NABC Donates Recycled Rides at NORTHEAST Show

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Associations

NABC Donates Recycled Rides at NORTHEAST Show

The NABC, GEICO, Mountain View Auto and Collision Center of New Jersey donated two refurbished vehicles at the recent NORTHEAST Show.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO, Mountain View Auto and Collision Center of New Jersey, donated two refurbished vehicles to a deserving mother from Long Branch, N.J., and a local charity at the recent Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show at the Meadowlands in Secaucus, N.J. The gifting was done via the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

Related Articles

Kimberly Hatcher, who was nominated by Love Thy Neighbor, received a 2018 Mazda CX-5, donated by GEICO and fully refurbished by Mountain View Auto. Hatcher is raising her two children, ages six and 19, as a single mother. They have disabilities, and getting them to key medical appointments has been a considerable challenge.   

“This is such a wonderful gift for me and my family,” said Hatcher. “It will help us to get around and function as a family and do all the things that we need to do and for me to be able to meet the needs of my children.”

The Collision Center of New Jersey presented a 2020 Kia Sportage to Rebecca’s Homestead, a home created in Wantage for individuals with special needs. This vehicle was also donated by GEICO.

“It was a very special and moving day,” said Daniel Anastasia, general manager of the Collision Center in Wayne. “The Collision Center was honored to have had the opportunity to be a part of the NABC Recycled Rides program. We believe that volunteering and donating are great ways to give back to your community and help others less fortunate than ourselves.”

Rebecca’s Homestead was created to give housing and employment opportunities to individuals with disabilities.  

“This vehicle will enable us to take our residents to group outings and farmer’s markets as our garden grows and we can bring our produce for donations to our non-profit,” said Michele Elders, one of the founders of Rebecca’s Homestead. “This is the answer to a prayer for us. Thank you to everyone responsible for making it a reality.” 

Added NABC Recycled Rides program manager Dale Ross, “Thank you to the Association of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey as they are always so kind to allow us to present vehicles at their show each year,” It’s one of the best and most attended regional trade shows, and a great venue to share with other members of the collision industry how NABC members are giving back to their communities.” 

Additional partners in the presentations include Maxon Hyundai, BC Tire; Wayne Auto Supply; Rapid Rim Repair; asTech; BASF; Automotive Resource Management; Nucar Wholesale Parts; LKQ Corp.; ATD Tires; 1800 Charity Cars; Copart; and Enterprise. 

For more information on Recycled Rides, click here.

You May Also Like

Associations

Auto Care Association Launches REPAIR Act Video Campaign

In the new campaign, shop owners from across the U.S. share their stories on the increased challenges independent repair shops are facing with accessing repair data to service their customers’ vehicles.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Auto Care Association has launched a new Right to Repair video campaign featuring independent repair shop owners that highlights the need for Congress to pass federal right to repair legislation.

In the new campaign, shop owners from across the U.S. share their stories and shed light on the increased challenges independent repair shops are facing with accessing repair data to service their customers’ vehicles. The video campaign emphasizes the need for the Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair Act (REPAIR Act), which ensures vehicle owners — and their trusted repair shops — have access to tools and data needed to keep cars and trucks on the road safer, longer.

Read Full Article

More Associations Posts
AASP/NJ Mourns Loss of Board Member Sam Mikhail

Mikhail was an AASP/NJ Hall of Famer and served on the AASP/NJ board for decades.

By Jason Stahl
SCRS Announces Podium as Newest Corporate Member

Podium provide solutions that allow collision repair centers to capitalize on messaging, customer feedback, online reviews, selling products and requesting payments.

By Jason Stahl
WIN Announces 2024 Most Influential Women Award Recipients

The Most Influential Women awards honor women whose career achievements have enhanced the collision repair industry.

By Jason Stahl
SCRS Announces Opti-Coat as Newest Corporate Member

SCRS has welcomed Opti-Coat, an industry leader in ceramic coatings and car care products, as their newest corporate member.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Central Georgia Mom

The NAB), GEICO and Five Star Collision Center-Wimbish recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving mother of four.

By Jason Stahl
NABC to Hold Lone Star Changing and Saving Lives Golf Fundraiser

The golf fundraiser and Recycled Rides presentation will be held April 10 at the Texas Star Golf Course in Euless, Texas.

By Jason Stahl
Auto Care Association Certified as Great Place to Work

This prestigious award is a testament to the association’s commitment to creating an inclusive, supportive and dynamic work environment for its employees.

By Jason Stahl
GCIA to Hold Meeting on Streamlining Operations

The March 19 meeting will feature Lee Rush, manager of Business Consulting Services for Sherwin-Williams.

By Jason Stahl