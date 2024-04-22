 AASP/NJ Announces Winners of NORTHEAST Show Bodywork Bowl

Associations

AASP/NJ Announces Winners of NORTHEAST Show Bodywork Bowl

The competition featured 70 competitors showcasing their skills in welding, painting and estimating.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) has announced the winners of the second annual Bodywork Bowl Collision Repair Skills Competition, which took place at the recent NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show in Secaucus, N.J.

This fun and friendly competition once again exceeded expectations, drawing in 70 competitors who showcased their skills in welding, painting and estimating while attracting crowds of spectators all weekend.

The Auto Body Association of Texas’ (ABAT) Texas Auto Body Trade Show Big Shots Competition was the inspiration for NORTHEAST’s Bodywork Bowl, so it was only appropriate that ABAT Executive Director Jill Tuggle coordinated the 2024 Bodywork Bowl. 

“It’s always exciting to celebrate the amazing technicians, painters and estimators who work so hard in their facilities every single day, and the NORTHEAST Bodywork Bowl offered a fun way for those industry professionals to square off to prove they’re the best at what they do,” said Tuggle. “Everyone who competed had fun, and so many came by the booth to watch others compete.”

The winners were:

Estimating
  • First place: Doug Begin
  • Second place: Rene Molina
Painting
  • First place: Ricardo Ludena
  • Second place: Xavier Molina
  • Third place: John Stavina
Welding
  • First place: Azam Rahamat
  • Second place: Chris McFarland
  • Third place: Darwin Gualoto

Multiple vendors donated equipment and prizes, helping to make the competition another huge success. CCC Intelligent Solutions provided the estimating equipment and a swag bag to the second place winner for the estimating competition. In addition to providing the virtual spray paint equipment for the contest, AkzoNobel donated a smart TV to the second place winner and a Dave Kindig swag bag to the third place winner in the painting competition. On top of providing welding equipment for the competition, Chief Collision Technology/Collision Equipment Consulting also donated a MIG welder to the first place welding winner, and fellow welding sponsor Spanesi Americas donated a TV to the third place welding winner. Additional welding equipment was provided by sponsors Metropolitan Car-o-Liner and Solidus Equipment. 

“The Second Annual Bodywork Bowl emerged as a standout success, with participants enthusiastically competing to claim the right to be called ‘the best of the best,’ said Ken Miller, president of the AASP/NJ. “This competition is a great addition to NORTHEAST as it allows estimators, painters and technicians to put their skills to the test and really showcase their talents.”

AASP/NJ is already working diligently on the plans for NORTHEAST 2025, scheduled to take place March 14-16, 2025 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, NJ. Visit aaspnjnortheast.com for updates on next year’s event as they become available. For more information on AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org.

Photo caption (From L-R) Bodywork Bowl winners Chris McFarland, Darwin Gualoto, Rene Molina, Azam Rahamat, John Stavina, Ricardo Ludena, Doug Begin and Xavier Molina.

