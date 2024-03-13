 Auto Care Association Launches REPAIR Act Video Campaign

Associations

Auto Care Association Launches REPAIR Act Video Campaign

In the new campaign, shop owners from across the U.S. share their stories on the increased challenges independent repair shops are facing with accessing repair data to service their customers’ vehicles.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Published:

The Auto Care Association has launched a new Right to Repair video campaign featuring independent repair shop owners that highlights the need for Congress to pass federal right to repair legislation.

In the new campaign, shop owners from across the U.S. share their stories and shed light on the increased challenges independent repair shops are facing with accessing repair data to service their customers’ vehicles. The video campaign emphasizes the need for the Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair Act (REPAIR Act), which ensures vehicle owners — and their trusted repair shops — have access to tools and data needed to keep cars and trucks on the road safer, longer.

At a time when car repair prices are rising and wait times are increasing, the Auto Care Association believes that federal right to repair legislation would provide much-needed relief to independent repair shops and consumers alike. The REPAIR Act (H.R. 906), which has 50 bipartisan co-sponsors, unanimously advanced out of the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Innovation, Data, and Commerce last November.

“You can’t do the simplest job anymore without [needing] to get into the computer system,” said Dwayne Myers, co-owner of Dynamic Automotive, an automotive repair business with six locations in Frederick County, Md. “If Congress doesn’t take action on the right to repair, it will only increase what it costs to fix your car. The REPAIR Act has bipartisan support because it really ties back to the American dream. It puts everyone on a fair playing field.”

“The impact to the consumer is that they have less choice and pay more for repairs that take two, three or four times longer,” said Kathleen Callahan, owner of Xpertech Auto Repair, a family-owned automotive repair shop in Englewood, Fla. “I support the REPAIR Act because I want to protect my legacy, my customer’s choice and the independent aftermarket that I’m so proud to be a part of.”

“Swift action on the REPAIR Act is needed to protect the 273,000 shops and 900,000 technicians that service the nearly 300 million vehicles on the road in the United States,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO of the Auto Care Association. “We look forward to working with the full House Committee on Energy and Commerce to advance the REPAIR Act and, ultimately, see this legislation enacted into law.”

America’s vibrant network of local, independent repair shops plays a critical role in ensuring car and commercial truck owners have options when it comes to repairing their vehicles. Here are a few quick facts:

  • In the U.S., independent repair shops perform more than 70% of all after-warranty vehicle repairs
  • Consumers prefer using independent repair shops over dealerships by 2-to-1
  • Consumers spend roughly 36% more on car repairs at dealerships than they do at independent repair shops
  • Taking away the independent repair option would cost consumers an estimated $100 billion

To maximize reach, the Auto Care Association is executing a digital ad buy push to ensure key audiences, including policymakers, hear directly from Myers and Callahan. The Auto Care Association’s testimonial effort will live across digital channels, including YouTube, repairact.com and autocare.org.

To listen to Dwayne and Kathleen’s stories, visit repairact.com and the Auto Care Association’s national right to repair webpage.

Join the Auto Care Association in calling on Congress to take action at repairact.com.

