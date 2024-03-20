 Revv Joins SCRS as Newest Corporate Member

Associations

Revv is a tech company focused on providing software tools necessary for the collision industry to calibrate ADAS systems easily, quickly and efficiently.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that Revv, a technology company leveraging AI-powered ADAS calibration identification resources, has joined as its newest corporate member.

Revv ADAS was founded by software professionals with deep family ties in collision repair, setting out to resolve the immense difficulty of researching ADAS systems and the need for ADAS calibrations.

“Revv’s mission of continuing to put the safest cars back on the road aligns closely with SCRS’s work advocating for the collision repair professional,” said Adi Bathla, co-founder and CEO of Revv. “We strive to provide the most comprehensive and accurate ADAS calibration report on the market, and we want to ensure that collision repair professionals are set up for success in putting cars back on the road in the safest condition possible. It’s been evident to us all that SCRS fosters a thriving community of collision repair businesses and professionals that are willing and want to collaborate to improve the industry as a whole, and Revv intends to be part of that journey.

“One of the largest issues that we see in the ADAS calibration industry is customer education. Knowing exactly when something needs to be calibrated is a rapidly changing and advancing landscape. We hope to provide support, engagement, education and learning opportunities to the other members of the industry that are looking to perform at the highest standards and keep the vehicles on the roadways as safe as possible.”

Revv is a tech company focused on providing software tools necessary for the collision industry to calibrate ADAS systems easily, quickly and efficiently while prioritizing safe, proper repairs before vehicles return to the road.

“We care deeply about the voice and experience of the user,” said Tucker Kelly, head of business development for Revv. “That voice helps us drive product updates and improvements on a daily basis. We are young, but growing quickly with a work ethic that mimics those that are working on these highly sophisticated vehicles. We believe being a part of the SCRS community will provide us a deeper understanding of the pain points in the industry, and the opportunity to communicate and collaborate directly with industry professionals in a way that allows our specific skillsets to shine as we support that community.”

“We are so grateful that companies like Revv believe in being a part of the industry through direct involvement,” said Amber Alley, chairman of SCRS. “From industry programs like the Database Enhancement Gateway, to resources like the Blueprint Optimization Tool, SCRS has routinely sought out ways to leverage technology to address industry pain points. It’s exciting to get new innovators in the industry that see that work and share the vision and ideals that we have for our members and want to jump in and collaborate. I think Revv is going to be an outstanding and active member.”

For more information about Revv, visit revvhq.com.

For more information about SCRS or to join as a member, visit scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected].

By Jason Stahl
