Auto Care Association Certified as Great Place to Work

The Auto Care Association, a leading non-profit trade association representing the interests of businesses within the nearly $500 billion automotive aftermarket industry, announced it has been certified as a Great Place to Work. This prestigious award is a testament to the association’s commitment to creating an inclusive, supportive and dynamic work environment for its employees.

With a remarkable 95% of employees affirming that the Auto Care Association is a great place to work, the organization stands out significantly above the national average. This recognition is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of the Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data-driven methodology. The survey highlighted several areas where the Auto Care Association excels, including management’s approachability, effective coordination and assignment of tasks, and the provision of necessary resources and equipment to employees.

The Auto Care Association, headquartered in Bethesda, Md., employs over 40 U.S.-based workers and is renowned for its advocacy, educational, networking, technology and market intelligence resources. It plays a pivotal role in the automotive aftermarket, driving innovation and competitiveness through its evaluation of market trends and development of new tools to adapt to evolving patterns.

“This certification is not just a milestone for our association but a reflection of the hard work, dedication and passion of our team,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association. “We are deeply committed to ensuring our workplace is not only rewarding and supportive but also fosters the growth and development of all our employees.”

The Auto Care Association’s culture is built on a foundation of mutual respect, collaboration and a shared vision for the future of the automotive aftermarket. The corporate values, TCIF, stand for Teamwork, Curiosity, Integrity and Fun — all of which staff strive to embody daily. It is these values that have cultivated a workplace where 97% of employees feel management is approachable and hires people who fit well within the organization.

“Great member service starts with a strong internal foundation,” said Lea Diamond, vice president, People Operations, Auto Care Association. “Our strengths internally are reflected in the level of service and care we provide to our members and the industry.”

As the Auto Care Association continues to serve the collective interests of its members and the industry at large, it remains dedicated to maintaining and enhancing its status as a Great Place to Work. This recognition is a significant achievement and serves as a benchmark for the organization’s ongoing efforts to provide an exceptional work environment.

For more information about the Auto Care Association and its Great Place to Work certification, visit Great Place to Work.