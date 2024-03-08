 WIN Announces 2024 Most Influential Women Award Recipients

The Most Influential Women awards honor women whose career achievements have enhanced the collision repair industry.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has announced the recipients of its 2024 Most Influential Women (MIW) awards, honoring women whose career achievements have enhanced the collision repair industry. The announcement came on March 8, in celebration of International Women’s Day.

The recipients are:

  • Jenny Anderson, director, North American Customer Success, Entegral Powered by Enterprise
  • Lori Barrington, vice president, Delivery, I-CAR
  • Kathy Coffey, national key accounts manager, AkzoNobel
  • Melissa Dunn, director, OE Certifications, Classic Collision
  • Brenda Hogen-Cowan, vice president, Strategic Accounts, PartsTrader
  • Jamie Shackelford, director, Sales Enablement and Industry Intelligence, Caliber Collision
  • Chelsea Stebner, CEO and managing partner, Parr Auto Body
  • Kayla Williams-Clark, vice president, Business Development, Classic Collision

These eight remarkable women will be recognized as new MIWs this year at a gala to be held during WIN’s 2024 Annual Conference. Themed “Dream Out Loud,” the conference will be held May 6-8 at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach, Calif.

Marking its 25th anniversary, the MIW awards honor was established in 1999 to recognize women whose leadership, vision and commitment to excellence have enriched the collision repair industry. Winners are chosen by an independent selection committee comprised of industry professionals, which reviews nominees and selects award recipients based on established criteria, such as industry influence, professional accomplishments, mentorship and community service. With the addition of this year’s MIWs, well over 100 women have now been recognized by WIN for their contributions to the collision repair industry and their respective communities.

“These industry professionals serve as shining examples of the array of opportunities that are available in collision repair, as well as a testament to the positive impact that women can have in this and all other fields,” said Rachel Hinson, committee chair of MIW. “Through their dedication to excellence, commitment to community and investment in the future through their willingness to mentor other women, these extraordinary women have made a huge impact on the collision repair industry — and we can’t wait to celebrate them at this year’s conference.”

Registration is now open for WIN’s annual conference, where attendees will experience three days of collision repair industry learning, mentorship, celebration and community giveback. The event will celebrate women in collision repair by acknowledging new scholarships, taking part in scholarship fundraising options, all in addition to acknowledging this year’s MIW recipients. For those not able to attend in person, there is also a hybrid, online version available. To register for the conference and view the agenda, click here.

For more information on WIN, click here.

