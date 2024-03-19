 Auto Care Association Applauds FTC, DOJ Comments on Right to Repair

Auto Care Association Applauds FTC, DOJ Comments on Right to Repair

The comments were in support of the renewal and expansion of exemptions facilitating consumers’ and businesses’ right to repair their own products.

The Auto Care Association is applauding recent comments the FTC and DOJ made supporting renewal and expansion of exemptions facilitating consumers’ and businesses’ right to repair their own products.

“Auto Care Association supports the Joint Comment of the DOJ and the FTC encouraging the Librarian of Congress to renew and expand repair-related exemptions that would promote competition in markets for replacement parts, repair and maintenance services, as well as facilitate competition in markets for repairable products,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association. “In particular, on behalf of the entire automotive aftermarket, Auto Care Association agrees with the DOJ and the FTC that the Class 7 exemption to allow vehicle owners and repair facilities greater access to vehicle diagnostic and telematics data for monitoring purposes is critically important to lower the cost of repairs, improve access to repair services, and minimize costly and inconvenient delays.” 

For more on the efforts to secure the right to repair vehicles, click here.

