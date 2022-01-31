 5 Trends Impacting the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry in 2022
From ADAS to the changing work landscape, these five trends will impact the property & casualty insurance industry in 2022.

Do you sit down with your team at the end of the year to assess your successes and failures?

5 Trends Impacting the P&C Insurance Industry in 2022 (VIDEO)

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

From ADAS to the changing work landscape, these five trends will impact the property & casualty insurance industry in 2022.
BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl discusses five trends that impact the property & casualty insurance industry in 2022 from the BodyShop Business AirPro Diagnostics Collision Garage at Babcox Media. For more information, visit airprodiagnostics.com.

