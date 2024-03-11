 CIF Announces AirPro Diagnostics as Repeat Annual Donor

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

CIF Announces AirPro Diagnostics as Repeat Annual Donor

AirPro Diagnostics has committed again to the CIF Annual Donor Program, marking the fourth consecutive donation at the Urgent Care level.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that AirPro Diagnostics committed again to the CIF Annual Donor Program. This marks the fourth consecutive donation at the Urgent Care level.

Related Articles

Introduced in 2021, the Annual Donor Program was designed to bring needed recurring resources to the foundation so it can deliver on its mission to “answer the call” when those in the industry have been impacted by catastrophic events such as wildfires, hurricanes, flooding or COVID.

For over two decades, through the generous support of corporations and individuals, CIF has been able to assist hundreds of collision repair professionals in need after disaster.

To learn more about the tax-deductible donations for the program, click here.

You May Also Like

Heather Culleton, Nikki Rende, Jen Forhan, Sheri Poole
Consolidators

Leading With Love — for the Job, People and Potential — at Fix Auto USA

Erika Wright inspires her team with passion and the energy she brings to everything she does.

Meagan Kusek
By Meagan Kusek
Published:
Erika Wright

International Women’s Day is on March 8, and every day, Erika Wright, business operations manager for Fix Auto Modesto, Fix Auto Modesto – City Center and Fix Auto Sonora, inspires her team with passion and the energy she brings to everything she does.

“There's a saying by Henry Ford that goes, ‘If everyone is moving forward together, then success takes care of itself.’ Apart from loving what I do, I truly enjoy the people I work with,” said Wright. “I love seeing and being a part of our team that wants more and strives to succeed. It is important to love what we do, but when you're surrounded by great people, it makes the work that much more enjoyable and allows you to feed off of each other's energies to achieve a greater purpose.”

Read Full Article

More News Posts
A Legacy of Female Leaders at Jerry’s Abra

Jerry’s Abra has provided a vibrant culture and environment for several women to enter and grow in the field for many years.

By Meagan Kusek
Women of Jerry's Abra
WIN Announces 2024 Most Influential Women Award Recipients

The Most Influential Women awards honor women whose career achievements have enhanced the collision repair industry.

By Jason Stahl
People on the Move

Recent personnel news that has appeared on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By Jason Stahl
Events of the Week

Recent event announcements on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of March 4.

By Jason Stahl
Fix Network Appoints New Global VP of Strategic Operations

Nick Spiers will oversee and coordinate the strategic planning and execution of global operational initiatives for Fix Network and its family of brands.

By Jason Stahl
DCR Systems Appoints New People Development Manager

As people development manager, Maria Stump will focus on employee hiring and retention, setting up processes, managing training programs and employee development.

By Jason Stahl
Opti-Coat Becomes Newest SCRS Corporate Member

SCRS has welcomed Opti-Coat, an industry leader in ceramic coatings and car care products, as their newest corporate member.

By Jason Stahl