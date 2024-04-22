 Keene Auto Body: Since 1928

Ensio Piispanen immigrated from Finland to the U.S. and founded Keene Auto Body in 1928.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

When Ensio Piispanen immigrated from Finland to the United States, he settled in Keene, New Hampshire, fell in love with the town and its people and, as a result, founded Keene Auto Body in 1928. Ensio began Keene Auto Body after growing to love the town of Keene and its people. Photos on Keene Auto Body’s website show Ensio proudly posing next to Shell gasoline pumps in 1932 and also show Ensio’s wife, Ellen, and son Paul, who would one day become a second-generation owner. The business is still located on the original site of 543 Main Street and, although the building has been expanded throughout the years, Keene’s dedication to excellent quality workmanship and customer satisfaction has continued to be their compass throughout the years.

Does your shop have a similar history? We want to hear from you! BodyShop Business will be compiling the exclusive list of the most experienced collision centers by virtue of their years established in the trade. Body shops wishing to be included in the BodyShop Business 500 may apply to be on the list at bodyshop500.com. It’s simple and will involve uploading an image of any document, old photo or business card that states the year you were established under the original owner.

The BodyShop Business 500 will be honored at WreckWeek June 20-22 in Dallas/Ft. Worth, featuring ShopXpo, the DRIVE Expo Conference and TowXpo.

Don’t wait, apply now!

