 Lawson Products Acquires S&S Automotive

Lawson Products Acquires S&S Automotive

Like Lawson's Kent Automotive business, S&S Automotive is an industry-leading distributor in the automotive dealership market.

Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc., a premier specialty distribution company, announced that its operating company, Lawson Products, Inc., completed the acquisition of S&S Automotive, Inc., a leading automotive and industrial parts supplier based near Chicago in Woodridge, Ill. Lawson Products has an automotive-focused division, Kent Automotive, which distributes automotive and industrial class C-parts to auto dealerships and collision repair centers throughout North America.

“Similar to Lawson’s Kent Automotive business, S&S Automotive is an industry-leading distributor in the automotive dealership market,” said Cesar Lanuza, president and CEO of Lawson Products. “We’re very excited to announce this acquisition that leverages the best of both companies. On a combined basis, S&S and Kent Automotive will enhance our ability to serve customers with auto-related supplies and tools, as well as vendor-managed inventory (VMI) services to dealerships and collision repair customers in this growing market.”

Added S&S Automotive President James Hruska, Jr., “We are excited to join Lawson Products and their Kent Automotive business to drive the expansion of their automotive consumable products, solutions and services to dealerships and collision repair facilities. S&S customers, suppliers and employees will benefit from partnering with Kent Automotive by attracting new customers, leveraging Lawson’s valuable vendor-managed inventory services and expanding our available product offering and geographic reach into a larger distribution network.”

