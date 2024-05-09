Association News

MEMA Applauds Biden’s Support of Small to Medium Vehicle Suppliers

MEMA says more than $100 million in funding demonstrates the Biden Administration’s commitment to strengthening the domestic auto industry and ensuring its competitiveness in the clean vehicle future.

2024 SEMA Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

SEMA has announced the newest members of its prestigious Hall of Fame: Chris Kersting, Jack Priegel, Les Rudd and Jon Wyly.

NORTHEAST Named to Trade Show Executive Magazine’s “Fastest 50” List

The show was recognized for the second consecutive year as one of the fastest growing U.S. trade shows held in 2023.

