NORTHEAST Named to Trade Show Executive Magazine’s “Fastest 50” List

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show has been recognized for the second consecutive year by Trade Show Executive magazine as one of the fastest growing U.S. trade shows held in 2023.

NORTHEAST, which typically draws thousands of industry professionals to the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, N.J., every March, was named to the magazine’s “Fastest 50” for 2023. In addition, Trade Show Executive magazine also recognized NORTHEAST’s continued growth in the areas of exhibit space and number of exhibiting companies via its “Next 50” lists for 2023.

“It’s a real honor for the NORTHEAST show to be recognized as a TSE ‘Fastest 50’ event for two years in a row,” said Alicia Figurelli, show manager and senior vice president at Greco Publishing. “We work very hard all year long to make sure we are putting on the best show possible to provide an awesome experience for our attendees, exhibitors and all industry stakeholders. As a result, we’ve been fortunate to experience a steady trend of positive growth, and this award is proof of that growth. We’re thrilled and thankful to be acknowledged this year, and look forward to continuing to break records and expand in 2025 and beyond.”

AASP/NJ is already working on plans for NORTHEAST 2025, scheduled to take place March 14-16, 2025 at the MEC in Secaucus, N.J. Visit aaspnjnortheast.com for updates on next year’s event as they become available.

For more information on AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org.