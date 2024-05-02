CIECA to Hold Webinar on Artificial Intelligence

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced it will be holding a webinar titled, “The Fundamentals of Generative AI, Large Language Models and Implications for the Collision Industry,” on Thursday, May 30 at 2 p.m. EST. The one-hour live broadcast will feature Gaurav (Rav) Mendiratta, CEO of SocioSquares, an AI software development and online marketing firm, and the chief product officer at Propel, an SaaS company that enhances small business visibility through SEO and Google reviews.

During the presentation, Mendiratta will explore the fundamentals of generative artificial intelligence (AI), highlighting its distinctions from traditional AI models, and the recent advancements in large language models (LLMs). This will include the advent of ChatGPT, which he said has democratized access to these technologies.

The following will be shared during the webinar:

Current use cases in creative writing, coding and the collision industry

Future implications for Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) and superintelligence

Practical, user-friendly applications and AI products that business users can leverage to enhance their operations

All industry stakeholders, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend the presentation.

Mendiratta has been at the forefront of integrating AI into digital solutions. Under his leadership, SocioSquares developed its first AI platform in 2015, leveraging natural language processing and machine learning.

Recognized for his contributions to the field, Mendiratta was honored with the “Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Voice” influencer badge on LinkedIn as part of their Community Top Voice Program.

Mendiratta is committed to educating and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs and technologists, having spoken at institutions such as Drexel University, IIM Bangalore, The Engineering School and The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Before his current roles, Mendiratta was a principal engineer at Comcast’s Office of the Chief Technology Officer. He holds a bachelor of engineering in electronics and communications from Barkatullah University, India, and a master of science in telecommunications and networking from the University of Pennsylvania. His career is marked by a passion for innovation and a dedication to leveraging technology to solve real-world problems.

To register for the May 30 CIECA webinar, click here.