The information source for the collision repair industry.
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of May 6.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Fix Auto USA Celebrates Grand Opening of 200th Store

Driven Brands announced that Fix Auto USA is celebrating the opening of its 200th location at Fix Auto Palm Desert South in California.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Expands Luxury and EV Certified Repair Line

Crash Champions has announced the expansion of Crash Champions Luxe | EV Certified, a premium line of service specializing in electric vehicle and luxury OEM factory-certified repairs.

Read more here.

News

CIF Presents Check to Injured Collision Technician

The Collision Industry Foundation recently presented a check for $10,845 to Gary Noble, a collision technician who was involved in a major car accident last November.

Jason Stahl
Published:

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) recently presented a check for $10,845 to Gary Noble, a technician at Louisville Collision Center who suffered a catastrophic collision last November that required a lengthy hospitalization and rehabilitation. Six months later, he has yet to be able to return to work.

"I want to say thank you to everyone at CIF," said Noble. "My wife and I are so grateful for the money that was raised. The funds will keep us from getting behind on our monthly bills, especially since we now have several medical bills also."

Fix Auto USA Celebrates Grand Opening of 200th Store

Driven Brands announced that Fix Auto USA is celebrating the opening of its 200th location at Fix Auto Palm Desert South in California.

By Jason Stahl
2024 SEMA Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

SEMA has announced the newest members of its prestigious Hall of Fame: Chris Kersting, Jack Priegel, Les Rudd  and Jon Wyly. 

By Jason Stahl
Empire Auto Parts Expands Reach with New Distribution Facility in Texas

Aftermarket collision parts distributor opens 40th facility with new hub in Dallas.

By Jason Stahl
NORTHEAST Named to Trade Show Executive Magazine’s “Fastest 50” List

The show was recognized for the second consecutive year as one of the fastest growing U.S. trade shows held in 2023.

By Jason Stahl

People on the Move

Recent personnel news that has appeared on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By Jason Stahl
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of April 29.

By Jason Stahl
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of April 29.

By Jason Stahl
WIN Announces New 2024-25 Board Leadership

The Women’s Industry Network executive board executes on WIN’s vision and mission for women serving in the collision repair industry.

By Jason Stahl