Consolidator Report

Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Fix Auto USA Celebrates Grand Opening of 200th Store
The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) recently presented a check for $10,845 to Gary Noble, a technician at Louisville Collision Center who suffered a catastrophic collision last November that required a lengthy hospitalization and rehabilitation. Six months later, he has yet to be able to return to work.
"I want to say thank you to everyone at CIF," said Noble. "My wife and I are so grateful for the money that was raised. The funds will keep us from getting behind on our monthly bills, especially since we now have several medical bills also."