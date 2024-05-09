Consolidator Report

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) recently presented a check for $10,845 to Gary Noble, a technician at Louisville Collision Center who suffered a catastrophic collision last November that required a lengthy hospitalization and rehabilitation. Six months later, he has yet to be able to return to work.

"I want to say thank you to everyone at CIF," said Noble. "My wife and I are so grateful for the money that was raised. The funds will keep us from getting behind on our monthly bills, especially since we now have several medical bills also."