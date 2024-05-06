Fix Auto USA Celebrates Grand Opening of 200th Store

Driven Brands announced that Fix Auto USA is celebrating the opening of its 200th location at Fix Auto Palm Desert South in California.

In 2011, Fix Auto USA was founded on the mission of creating a network of high-performing, independent body shops to ensure the best quality repairs and service for all customers. The first 30 locations banded together to bring this mission to life, quickly transitioning from locally known businesses to an industry-leading collision repair family.

“When Fix Auto USA joined the Driven Brands collision group back in 2020, it was clear that this group of owners was determined to be the best of the best,” said Sabrina Thring, collision president, Driven Brands. “The dedication to their craft, customers and one another has laid the groundwork of this thriving network. Reaching this milestone is just the beginning, and I can’t wait to be a part of this continued growth.”

Henry Arroyo, the owner-operator of the 200th Fix Auto USA location in Palm Desert, is a current multi-store owner with five locations in Cathedral City, Indio, Palm Springs and now two in Palm Desert. Arroyo has built his business on his passion for philanthropy. He was raised to appreciate his blessings and give back to those less fortunate, and he has brought this to each of his locations by instilling a mindset of giving back to his teams.

Arroyo is deeply rooted in the communities around his facilities, giving back to the children, the homeless and any person in need through hosting toy drives, collecting coats, clothing, toiletries, etc., and working with Martha’s Kitchen. Not only has this allowed him to create bonds within his community, but it has helped to shape his business model. Arroyo is also an active member in the National Auto Body Council (NABC), participating in NABC’s Recycled Rides program to gift multiple vehicles to families and veterans in need. Most recently, he and his team donated two vehicles to local families in January.

“I’m honored to be the 200th Fix Auto USA location,” said Arroyo. “I joined the Fix Auto USA network in 2014 and haven’t looked back. Today, I own five locations, with Palm Desert South being my most recent opening. This network has given me so much, and I can’t wait to continue building my business and representing the Fix Auto USA brand.”

Added Driven Brands Vice President of Collision Development Brian Newberry, “With owners like Henry leading the way for this brand, I have no doubt that we will continue to reach new heights. Opening the 200th location is just one step in our growth, and I am thrilled to see what is in store next for this brand.”

For more information on Fix Auto USA, visit FixAutoUSA.com.