 Marine Corps Veteran Joins Maaco Family

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Consolidators

Marine Corps Veteran Joins Maaco Family

Quincy Land, owner of the newly opened Maaco in O’Fallon, has 20 years of dedicated service as a gunnery sergeant in the Marine Corps.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Maaco has announced the opening of a new Maaco location in O’Fallon, Mo.

Related Articles

Quincy Land, owner of Maaco in O’Fallon, joins the Maaco franchise family with a background that includes a master’s degree of science in business, 20 years of dedicated service as a gunnery sergeant in the Marine Corps, 15 years as a program manager and five years as an operations director for an IT company.

With a diverse background and leadership experience from the Marine Corps, Quincy said he’s committed to growing the Maaco brand and providing top-tier service to the O’Fallon community.

“We decided to join Maaco because we were looking for an organization where we could wake up motivated and return home fulfilled at the end of the day,” said Quincy Land, owner of Maaco in O’Fallon. “As we did our research, we found that Maaco would partner with us in that effort.”

Land says that family is a key component of how he approaches business, and he is supported by his wife, Laura, and son, Quincy Jr. Laura comes to the team with a background in accounting and has been running the family’s coffee shop and hair salon since 2010. With experience running successful local small businesses, Laura’s expertise will be an important part of the business. Quincy’s son holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering, bringing a skillset in data analytics and customer service experience to the shop.

The 12,000-square-foot facility offers full service automotive collision repair and is staffed by six individuals with experience across the automotive industry and business.

Maaco in O’Fallon is planning to become more connected to its surrounding community by supporting charitable organizations such as Toys for Tots and Wounded Warriors.

“I am proud to witness Maaco’s continued growth in the state of Missouri,” said Daryl Hurst, president, Maaco. “Community and quality are key aspects of the service we provide at Maaco, and I look forward to welcoming Quincy Land and his multigenerational legacy to the Maaco franchise family.”

For more information about Maaco, visit Maaco.com.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Chicagoland CARSTAR Continues Support of Lincoln Tech

Chicagoland CARSTAR sponsored an educational booth at the Lincoln Tech Spring Career Fair for the ninth consecutive year.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

CARSTAR, with locations over 20 across Chicago, has continued its commitment to technical education for young adults with the ninth annual sponsorship of the Lincoln Tech Spring Career Fair.

Chicagoland CARSTAR sponsored an educational booth at the event, where students learned more about careers in collision repair. They also participated in the ever-popular "Guess the Estimate" contest for a $50 gift card or Starbucks gift card, and snacks were also provided. Most importantly, students received contact information for all the Chicagoland CARSTAR locations to pursue apprenticeships and full-time positions.

Read Full Article

More Consolidators Posts
Crash Champions Acquires Buddy Foster Collision, Expands Tampa Market

Crash Champions has announced the expansion of its Tampa service with the acquisition of Buddy Foster Collision and Towing in Zephyrhills, Fla.

By Jason Stahl
Crash Champions Acquires Oregon MSO Premier Auto Body

Crash Champions has acquired Oregon-based Premier Auto Body and its three locations. 

By Meagan Kusek
Northeast Houston Independent Body Shop Transitions to ProColor Collision

Autos R Us, a woman- and minority-owned independent auto body repair shop in northeast Houston, has become ProColor Collision Houston NE.

By Jason Stahl
Crash Champions Acquires Brady’s Auto Body in Vancouver, Wash.

Crash Champions now has more than 625 collision repair centers across the country and has added 12 repair centers to its overall network since March.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of April 8.

By Jason Stahl
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of April 1.

By Jason Stahl
ProColor Collision Franchisees Open Fifth Location

Co-owners Ashraf “AJ” Jakvani and Ray Jandga now have locations in Orange, La Puente, Chino, Yucca Valley and Glendora, Calif.

By Jason Stahl
Hertrich Family of Automobile Dealerships Opens New Collision Center

The Hertrich Family of Automobile Dealerships has acquired Lewes Body Works Collision Center in Lewes, Del.

By Jason Stahl