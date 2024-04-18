Marine Corps Veteran Joins Maaco Family

Maaco has announced the opening of a new Maaco location in O’Fallon, Mo.

Quincy Land, owner of Maaco in O’Fallon, joins the Maaco franchise family with a background that includes a master’s degree of science in business, 20 years of dedicated service as a gunnery sergeant in the Marine Corps, 15 years as a program manager and five years as an operations director for an IT company.

With a diverse background and leadership experience from the Marine Corps, Quincy said he’s committed to growing the Maaco brand and providing top-tier service to the O’Fallon community.

“We decided to join Maaco because we were looking for an organization where we could wake up motivated and return home fulfilled at the end of the day,” said Quincy Land, owner of Maaco in O’Fallon. “As we did our research, we found that Maaco would partner with us in that effort.”

Land says that family is a key component of how he approaches business, and he is supported by his wife, Laura, and son, Quincy Jr. Laura comes to the team with a background in accounting and has been running the family’s coffee shop and hair salon since 2010. With experience running successful local small businesses, Laura’s expertise will be an important part of the business. Quincy’s son holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering, bringing a skillset in data analytics and customer service experience to the shop.

The 12,000-square-foot facility offers full service automotive collision repair and is staffed by six individuals with experience across the automotive industry and business.

Maaco in O’Fallon is planning to become more connected to its surrounding community by supporting charitable organizations such as Toys for Tots and Wounded Warriors.

“I am proud to witness Maaco’s continued growth in the state of Missouri,” said Daryl Hurst, president, Maaco. “Community and quality are key aspects of the service we provide at Maaco, and I look forward to welcoming Quincy Land and his multigenerational legacy to the Maaco franchise family.”

For more information about Maaco, visit Maaco.com.