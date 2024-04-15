Classic Collision Adds New Location in Washington State

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Blue Sky Auto Body in Tacoma, Wash. This location will undergo a complete renovation to enhance the overall customer experience before re-opening as Classic Collision Tacoma Way. This includes upgrading the interior design, modernizing the facilities and implementing new technology to streamline operations.

Blue Sky Auto Body has been a four-generation, family-owned center since 1948. They are known locally for their excellent repairs and top-notch customer service.

“We have been loyal in serving our community and have been recognized through the years by our township, state and local businesses,” said Marian Sova, former owner of Blue Sky Auto Body. “I believe that Classic Collision will be the right organization to continue that service mission and provide the best repair option for our community.”

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “Having Blue Sky Auto Body join the Classic family is an exciting opportunity for Classic Collision, as we acknowledge their strong community ties and commitment to excellence. We

look forward to expanding Classic Collision’s presence into the Washington market.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.com/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.