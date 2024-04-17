Joe Hudson’s Announces Acquisition of Six New Locations

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center, a rapidly growing collision repair operator with a presence in 16 states, has announced the acquisition of six new locations, including five Precision Hail and Collision locations across Texas and Patton Brothers Body and Frame in Athens, Ga.

Established in 1959, Patton Brothers Body and Frame has upheld unwavering standards of excellence throughout its storied history.

“The acquisition of Patton Brothers Body and Frame marks our entry into northeast Georgia,” said Brant Wilson, CEO of Joe Hudson’s. “This strategic move allows us to broaden our reach while honoring the legacy and commitment to quality established by former owner Rodney Patton.”

Meanwhile, the addition of five Precision Hail and Collision shops in Texas underscores Joe Hudson’s dedication to enhancing its presence in key markets.

“We recognize and value the expertise and experience of the team at Precision Hail and Collision,” said Wendy Patrick, chief administrative officer of Joe Hudson’s. “Their longstanding reputation for excellence aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional service to our customers.”

Added Joe Hudson’s Chief Operating Officer Cameron Dickson, “Our dedicated teams ensure that every new location receives the support and resources necessary to thrive within the Joe Hudson’s family,” says Dickson. “We pride ourselves on our ability to maintain the high standards of quality and service that define Joe Hudson’s Collision Center even as we integrate multiple locations simultaneously.”

Since its inception in 1989, Joe Hudson’s Collision Center has set the standard for cutting-edge collision repair facilities. With headquarters in Montgomery, Alabama, it continues to offer exciting partnership opportunities for those interested in joining the team. For those considering selling their business, visit jhcc.com/sell-my-shop/ to initiate a confidential conversation.