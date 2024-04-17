 Joe Hudson's Announces Acquisition of Six New Locations

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Consolidators

Joe Hudson’s Announces Acquisition of Six New Locations

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center has acquired five Precision Hail and Collision locations across Texas and Patton Brothers Body and Frame in Athens, Ga.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center, a rapidly growing collision repair operator with a presence in 16 states, has announced the acquisition of six new locations, including five Precision Hail and Collision locations across Texas and Patton Brothers Body and Frame in Athens, Ga.

Related Articles

Established in 1959, Patton Brothers Body and Frame has upheld unwavering standards of excellence throughout its storied history.

“The acquisition of Patton Brothers Body and Frame marks our entry into northeast Georgia,” said Brant Wilson, CEO of Joe Hudson’s. “This strategic move allows us to broaden our reach while honoring the legacy and commitment to quality established by former owner Rodney Patton.”

Meanwhile, the addition of five Precision Hail and Collision shops in Texas underscores Joe Hudson’s dedication to enhancing its presence in key markets.

“We recognize and value the expertise and experience of the team at Precision Hail and Collision,” said Wendy Patrick, chief administrative officer of Joe Hudson’s. “Their longstanding reputation for excellence aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional service to our customers.”

Added Joe Hudson’s Chief Operating Officer Cameron Dickson, “Our dedicated teams ensure that every new location receives the support and resources necessary to thrive within the Joe Hudson’s family,” says Dickson. “We pride ourselves on our ability to maintain the high standards of quality and service that define Joe Hudson’s Collision Center even as we integrate multiple locations simultaneously.”

Since its inception in 1989, Joe Hudson’s Collision Center has set the standard for cutting-edge collision repair facilities. With headquarters in Montgomery, Alabama, it continues to offer exciting partnership opportunities for those interested in joining the team. For those considering selling their business, visit jhcc.com/sell-my-shop/ to initiate a confidential conversation.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Crash Champions Acquires Oregon MSO Premier Auto Body

Crash Champions has acquired Oregon-based Premier Auto Body and its three locations. 

Meagan Kusek
By Meagan Kusek
Published:

Crash Champions has announced the successful acquisition of Oregon-based Premier Auto Body and its three locations. 

Premier Auto Body serves the communities of Bend and Redmond, Ore., with certified collision repair service and will transition operations to Crash Champions effective immediately. 

“This is a continuation of our steady, strategic growth plan and represents yet another quality addition to the Crash Champions team,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “We’re proud to bring the Crash Champions brand to Bend and Redmond and look forward to continuing the legacy of high-quality service that these communities have come to expect from Premier Auto Body.”

Read Full Article

More Consolidators Posts
Northeast Houston Independent Body Shop Transitions to ProColor Collision

Autos R Us, a woman- and minority-owned independent auto body repair shop in northeast Houston, has become ProColor Collision Houston NE.

By Jason Stahl
Crash Champions Acquires Brady’s Auto Body in Vancouver, Wash.

Crash Champions now has more than 625 collision repair centers across the country and has added 12 repair centers to its overall network since March.

By Jason Stahl
ProColor Collision Franchisees Open Fifth Location

Co-owners Ashraf “AJ” Jakvani and Ray Jandga now have locations in Orange, La Puente, Chino, Yucca Valley and Glendora, Calif.

By Jason Stahl
Hertrich Family of Automobile Dealerships Opens New Collision Center

The Hertrich Family of Automobile Dealerships has acquired Lewes Body Works Collision Center in Lewes, Del.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of April 8.

By Jason Stahl
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of April 1.

By Jason Stahl
Classic Collision Acquires 100th Business in Four Years

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Heat Collision Auto Body Specialist in North Miami and West Park, Fla.

By Jason Stahl
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of March 25.

By Jason Stahl