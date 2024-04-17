Crash Champions Acquires Fender Mender Collision in Encinitas, Calif.

Crash Champions has announced the expansion of its California network with the successful acquisition of Fender Mender in Encinitas.

The acquisition officially closed on April 5, with operations transferring immediately to Crash Champions. The repair center is located at 326 N. El Camino Real in Encinitas.

“Crash Champions has quickly grown across California, and we’re proud to welcome this high-performing repair center to the team,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “The addition of this Encinitas location and its exceptional team members will greatly benefit our local customers and business partners.”

Crash Champions operates a network of more than 100 locations across the state of California, complementing its overall lineup of more than 630 repair centers in 37 states.

Crash Champions is always looking for talented collision repair technicians to join the team. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/careers to learn more about opportunities in Oregon and across the country.

Independent collision repair centers and owners interested in joining the Crash Champions team are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more about the acquisition process and opportunities available.