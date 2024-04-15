Driven Brands Collision Buzz Podcast Wins Awards

Driven Brands Collision, home to Abra, CARSTAR and Fix Auto USA, recently received two prestigious awards for its industry podcast, Collision Buzz.

Last month, the Collision Buzz podcast received high honors from the U.S. Podcast Association (USPA), voted on by listeners in the Auto-Business category for 2023. The show was named 2023’s Best Auto-Business Related Podcast of the Year. Ron Zappetillo, senior field performance manager of CARSTAR and host of the show, also received an accolade of his own as he was named 2023’s Best Auto-Business Related Host of the Year. Zappetillo has been in the collision repair industry for over 25 years and always brings value and knowledge to each episode and conversation.

“I am honored to be a part of the Collision Buzz podcast and receive this award,” said Zappetillo. “This industry is something that I have always been passionate about, and I am dedicated to helping owners and managers grow their collision repair facilities.”

Driven Brands Collision has been releasing episodes on hot-button issues important to the industry, ranging from operations, staffing, multi-store owner growth, labor segmentation, community engagement and more. In honor of Women’s History Month, the March episode featured Geralynn and Laura Kottschade from Jerry’s Abra in Mankato, Minn., who offered valuable insights on succession planning and transitioning their business within their family.

“Collision Buzz is just another resource we can offer to facilitate collaboration and offer a place for owners to discuss their shared experiences to drive success for owners within our network,” said Sabrina Thring, collision president, Driven Brands. “I look forward to seeing the show continue to flourish in the year ahead.”

Listen to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, and many more platforms, as well as on the Driven Brands website.