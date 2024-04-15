 Driven Brands Collision Buzz Podcast Wins Awards

Driven Brands Collision Buzz Podcast Wins Awards

The Collision Buzz podcast won two awards from the U.S. Podcast Association (USPA).

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Driven Brands Collision, home to Abra, CARSTAR and Fix Auto USA, recently received two prestigious awards for its industry podcast, Collision Buzz.

Last month, the Collision Buzz podcast received high honors from the U.S. Podcast Association (USPA), voted on by listeners in the Auto-Business category for 2023. The show was named 2023’s Best Auto-Business Related Podcast of the Year. Ron Zappetillo, senior field performance manager of CARSTAR and host of the show, also received an accolade of his own as he was named 2023’s Best Auto-Business Related Host of the Year. Zappetillo has been in the collision repair industry for over 25 years and always brings value and knowledge to each episode and conversation.

“I am honored to be a part of the Collision Buzz podcast and receive this award,” said Zappetillo. “This industry is something that I have always been passionate about, and I am dedicated to helping owners and managers grow their collision repair facilities.”

Driven Brands Collision has been releasing episodes on hot-button issues important to the industry, ranging from operations, staffing, multi-store owner growth, labor segmentation, community engagement and more. In honor of Women’s History Month, the March episode featured Geralynn and Laura Kottschade from Jerry’s Abra in Mankato, Minn., who offered valuable insights on succession planning and transitioning their business within their family.

“Collision Buzz is just another resource we can offer to facilitate collaboration and offer a place for owners to discuss their shared experiences to drive success for owners within our network,” said Sabrina Thring, collision president, Driven Brands. “I look forward to seeing the show continue to flourish in the year ahead.”

Listen to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, and many more platforms, as well as on the Driven Brands website.

Consolidators

TPG Agrees to Acquire Classic Collision

TPG Capital, the U.S. and European private equity platform of TPG, will acquire the business from New Mountain Capital.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Published:

TPG, a global alternative asset management firm, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Classic Collision, a leading national collision repair multi-site operator. TPG Capital, the U.S. and European private equity platform of TPG, will acquire the business from New Mountain Capital. Classic Collision’s management team will remain invested in the company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Survey: Independent Repair Shops View Vehicle Data Access as Top Issue

Auto Care Association survey shows 84% of independent repair shops view vehicle repair and maintenance data access as the top issue for their business.

By Jason Stahl
Chicagoland CARSTAR Continues Support of Lincoln Tech

Chicagoland CARSTAR sponsored an educational booth at the Lincoln Tech Spring Career Fair for the ninth consecutive year.

By Jason Stahl
CCC Launches New Intelligent Experience (IX) Cloud Platform

CCC IX Cloud will help customers focus on the claims, repair decisions and actions that will have the greatest impact on their business. 

By Jason Stahl
Evercoat to Hold Free Webinar on Gel Coat Repairs

“Troubleshooting Gelcoat Repairs” will take place on April 11, 2024 at 2 p.m.

By Jason Stahl

CIECA to Hold Webinar on New API Standards

The webinar will be held on Thursday, April 25 at 2 p.m. EST.

By Jason Stahl
I-CAR CEO & President Announces Retirement

John Van Alstyne plans to retire in 2025 after a successful 15-year tenure.

By Jason Stahl
Crash Champions Acquires Buddy Foster Collision, Expands Tampa Market

Crash Champions has announced the expansion of its Tampa service with the acquisition of Buddy Foster Collision and Towing in Zephyrhills, Fla.

By Jason Stahl
ASE Education Foundation Seeks Outstanding Instructor for 2024 Byrl Shoemaker Award

The award recognizes a high school or college instructor from an ASE-accredited automotive, diesel/truck or collision repair program.

By Meagan Kusek