Crash Champions Acquires Brady’s Auto Body in Vancouver, Wash.

Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of Brady’s Auto Body in Vancouver, Wash.

“We’re proud to welcome the Brady’s Auto Body team to Crash Champions as part of another important step forward in our strategic growth plan,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “The Brady’s Auto Body team has an established reputation of more than 20 years in the local community, and we look forward to continuing that legacy with high-quality consistent repair service to its longstanding customers.”

“For more than two decades, Brady’s Auto Body has delivered high quality and reliable collision repair service to Clark County and surrounding communities and we’re proud of that legacy,” said Brady Lander, owner and CEO of Brady’s Auto Body. “Today, we’re turning the page in our story by joining Crash Champions, one of the fastest-growing founder-led collision repair teams in the industry. This is a proud step for our business that we believe will provide extraordinary opportunities to our team members, business partners, and customers.”

Crash Champions now has more than 625 collision repair centers across the country and has added 12 repair centers to its overall network since March.

