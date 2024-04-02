 Crash Champions Acquires Brady’s Auto Body in Vancouver, Wash.

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Consolidators

Crash Champions Acquires Brady’s Auto Body in Vancouver, Wash.

Crash Champions now has more than 625 collision repair centers across the country and has added 12 repair centers to its overall network since March.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of Brady’s Auto Body in Vancouver, Wash.

Related Articles

“We’re proud to welcome the Brady’s Auto Body team to Crash Champions as part of another important step forward in our strategic growth plan,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “The Brady’s Auto Body team has an established reputation of more than 20 years in the local community, and we look forward to continuing that legacy with high-quality consistent repair service to its longstanding customers.”

“For more than two decades, Brady’s Auto Body has delivered high quality and reliable collision repair service to Clark County and surrounding communities and we’re proud of that legacy,” said Brady Lander, owner and CEO of Brady’s Auto Body. “Today, we’re turning the page in our story by joining Crash Champions, one of the fastest-growing founder-led collision repair teams in the industry. This is a proud step for our business that we believe will provide extraordinary opportunities to our team members, business partners, and customers.” 

Crash Champions now has more than 625 collision repair centers across the country and has added 12 repair centers to its overall network since March.

Crash Champions is always looking for talented collision repair technicians to join the team. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/careers today to learn more about opportunities in Washington and across the country.

Independent collision repair centers and owners interested in joining the Crash Champions team are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more about the acquisition process and opportunities available.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

CARSTAR Car Crafters Trains SkillsUSA Gold Medal Winner

Dane Robbins learned new skills at CARSTAR Car Crafters, won the gold medal in the state SkillsUSA competition and now will compete in the national competition this spring.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Dane Robbins not only learned new skills when he became an apprentice at CARSTAR Car Crafters in Blue Ridge, Ga., he found a career in collision repair and took home the state’s top honors — the gold medal — in the SkillsUSA Collision Repair Technology Competition. He will represent Georgia at the SkillsUSA National Competition this spring.

Read Full Article

More Consolidators Posts
VIVE Collision Appoints New Vice President of Operations

VIVE Collision has announced the promotion of Stephen Kohut to vice president of operations.

By Jason Stahl
Crash Champions Celebrates International Women’s Day

The “We Are Crash Champions” campaign will share the first-person experiences of Crash Champions  team members each week throughout the month of March.

By Jason Stahl
CARSTAR Salutes the Women of the Collision Repair Industry

The women of CARSTAR U.S. are role models for anyone looking to succeed in the vehicle service business.

By Meagan Kusek
Heather Culleton, Nikki Rende, Jen Forhan, Sheri Poole
Leading With Love — for the Job, People and Potential — at Fix Auto USA

Erika Wright inspires her team with passion and the energy she brings to everything she does.

By Meagan Kusek
Erika Wright

Other Posts

Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of March 25.

By Jason Stahl
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of March 11.

By Jason Stahl
Ladies Guide Maaco With Excellent Technical Skills, Strategic Leadership

The women of Maaco are painting vehicles, repairing dings and dents, restoring finishes, managing customer service and leading local businesses.

By Meagan Kusek
A Legacy of Female Leaders at Jerry’s Abra

Jerry’s Abra has provided a vibrant culture and environment for several women to enter and grow in the field for many years.

By Meagan Kusek
Women of Jerry's Abra