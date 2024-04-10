 Chicagoland CARSTAR Continues Support of Lincoln Tech

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Consolidators

Chicagoland CARSTAR Continues Support of Lincoln Tech

Chicagoland CARSTAR sponsored an educational booth at the Lincoln Tech Spring Career Fair for the ninth consecutive year.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

CARSTAR, with locations over 20 across Chicago, has continued its commitment to technical education for young adults with the ninth annual sponsorship of the Lincoln Tech Spring Career Fair.

Related Articles

Chicagoland CARSTAR sponsored an educational booth at the event, where students learned more about careers in collision repair. They also participated in the ever-popular “Guess the Estimate” contest for a $50 gift card or Starbucks gift card, and snacks were also provided. Most importantly, students received contact information for all the Chicagoland CARSTAR locations to pursue apprenticeships and full-time positions.

“We are committed to inspiring and encouraging the next generation of repair professionals, and that starts with supporting their education,” said Ramon Carabello, owner of CARSTAR International and Chicagoland CARSTAR business group leader. “By providing them opportunities for hands-on experience and insight into what it takes to be successful in this business, we can help them secure positions in the field and attract the technicians we need for the future.”

More than 500 collision repair and auto mechanic students attended the Lincoln Tech Career Fair, along with some 40 local vendors and repair businesses. This May, their graduating class will include 20 students headed into the collision industry.

For more information on CARSTAR, visit CARSTAR.com.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Kinderhook Acquires Kaizen Collision

Kaizen Auto Care is a full-service collision repair chain with 48 locations across Arizona, Colorado, Southern California, Iowa, Nebraska and Nevada.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Kinderhook Industries, LLC has announced the acquisition of Kaizen Auto Care, LLC in partnership with Jacob Tilzer and LNC Partners. Kaizen is a leading regional collision repair provider with significant presence in key markets across the western U.S. Kaizen represents Kinderhook’s 30th automotive/light manufacturing platform investment since inception. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Read Full Article

More Consolidators Posts
Crash Champions Continues Steady Expansion Across Idaho

Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of Hoffman Auto Body in Boise, Idaho.

By Jason Stahl
Crash Champions Expands in Idaho

Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of Addison Collision Repair in Twin Falls, Idaho.

By Jason Stahl
ProColor Collision Welcomes First Shop in Montana

ProColor Collision Gallatin Valley is operated by Robert Rinta and Simon Gratch, who both served honorably in the Montana National Guard.

By Jason Stahl
CARSTAR Car Crafters Trains SkillsUSA Gold Medal Winner

Dane Robbins learned new skills at CARSTAR Car Crafters, won the gold medal in the state SkillsUSA competition and now will compete in the national competition this spring.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of April 1.

By Jason Stahl
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of March 25.

By Jason Stahl
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of March 11.

By Jason Stahl
VIVE Collision Appoints New Vice President of Operations

VIVE Collision has announced the promotion of Stephen Kohut to vice president of operations.

By Jason Stahl