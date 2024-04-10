Chicagoland CARSTAR Continues Support of Lincoln Tech

CARSTAR, with locations over 20 across Chicago, has continued its commitment to technical education for young adults with the ninth annual sponsorship of the Lincoln Tech Spring Career Fair.

Chicagoland CARSTAR sponsored an educational booth at the event, where students learned more about careers in collision repair. They also participated in the ever-popular “Guess the Estimate” contest for a $50 gift card or Starbucks gift card, and snacks were also provided. Most importantly, students received contact information for all the Chicagoland CARSTAR locations to pursue apprenticeships and full-time positions.

“We are committed to inspiring and encouraging the next generation of repair professionals, and that starts with supporting their education,” said Ramon Carabello, owner of CARSTAR International and Chicagoland CARSTAR business group leader. “By providing them opportunities for hands-on experience and insight into what it takes to be successful in this business, we can help them secure positions in the field and attract the technicians we need for the future.”

More than 500 collision repair and auto mechanic students attended the Lincoln Tech Career Fair, along with some 40 local vendors and repair businesses. This May, their graduating class will include 20 students headed into the collision industry.

For more information on CARSTAR, visit CARSTAR.com.