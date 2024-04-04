 Consolidator Report

Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of April 1.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Published:

Northeast Houston Independent Body Shop Transitions to ProColor Collision

Autos R Us, a woman- and minority-owned independent auto body repair shop in northeast Houston, has become ProColor Collision Houston NE.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Acquires Brady’s Auto Body in Vancouver, Wash.

Crash Champions now has more than 625 collision repair centers across the country and has added 12 repair centers to its overall network since March.

Read more here.

ProColor Collision Franchisees Open Fifth Location

Co-owners Ashraf “AJ” Jakvani and Ray Jandga now have locations in Orange, La Puente, Chino, Yucca Valley and Glendora, Calif.

Read more here.

Hertrich Family of Automobile Dealerships Opens New Collision Center

The Hertrich Family of Automobile Dealerships has acquired Lewes Body Works Collision Center in Lewes, Del.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Acquires 100th Business in Four Years

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Heat Collision Auto Body Specialist in North Miami and West Park, Fla.

Read more here.

