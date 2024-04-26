Body Shop History: A Look Back in Time

Keene Auto Body: Since 1928

Ensio Piispanen immigrated from Finland to the U.S. and founded Keene Auto Body in 1928.

Salem Auto Body: Since the 1920s

Salem Auto Body is located down the road from Gallows Hill, where Bridget Bishop was hanged in 1692 as part of the Salem witch trials.

Corby’s Collision Center: Since 1942

Bentley (Bud) and Evelyn Corby started Corby’s in a little gas station in Honeoye Falls, N.Y.

Rudy Schmid Total Car Care: Since 1930

Rudy Schmid started a backyard garage in Syracuse, N.Y., offering auto care and collision repair services in 1930.

Steen & Berg Company: Since 1916

Sam Berg, a blacksmith, and Gus Steen, a painter, started Steen & Berg Company in 1916.

Senn’s Body & Paint: Trustworthy Repairs Since 1949

Herman J. Senn Jr. opened Senn’s Body and Paint Shop in 1949 in Louisville, Ky., at the age of 18.

Jerry’s Body Shop: A Family-Run Business Since 1971

Jerry and Marjorie Kottschade opened Jerry’s Body Shop on Oct. 15, 1971 on Rock Street in Mankato, Minn.

Lewis Body Shop & Glass: Since 1935

Lewis Body Shop & Glass in Macon, Mo., was founded in 1935 by Carswell Lewis.

