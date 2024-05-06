ASE to Offer Support at 2024 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced that its staff will be on site and providing support for the 2024 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference (NLSC) June 24-28, 2024 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

“ASE is honored to be part of the SkillsUSA Conference again this year,” said Dave Johnson, president and CEO of ASE. “We support SkillsUSA in a variety of ways, including ASE staff serving on technical committees as well as providing tests for the competitions and educational support from the ASE Education Foundation.”

On the technical side, multiple ASE staff members serve on SkillsUSA technical committees for automotive service technology, automotive maintenance and light repair, collision repair technology, automotive refinish technology, collision damage appraisal and diesel equipment technology. ASE staff members are on site at the Skills Conference to support the efforts of preparing and delivering tests in these areas during NLSC competitions held each summer.

ASE specially develops written tests for the six contest areas that are appropriate for measuring the technical knowledge of both high school and college-level students. These written tests are administered to students at one of the skill stations during the national competition. The score each student achieves on the tests administered by ASE, plus the scores achieved for each hands-on skill station, determine the SkillsUSA national finalists for each competition. The top three finalists earn gold, silver and bronze medallions in recognition of their overall knowledge, ability and technical skills in each contest area.

“ASE staff members work hand-in-hand with representatives from a wide range of automotive industry organizations who come together at the NLSC to support the SkillsUSA mission of continued workforce development of the next generation of skilled professionals,” said Johnson. “Our ASE field managers support their respective state and local SkillsUSA competitions by serving as judges and helping to coordinate competitions. In fact, one of our field managers, Mike Batchelor, chairs the state SkillsUSA competitions in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee.”

For more information on SkillsUSA and the NLSC, visit skillsusa.org.

For information on ASE, visit ase.com.