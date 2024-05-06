 ASE to Offer Support at 2024 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

ASE to Offer Support at 2024 SkillsUSA Conference

ASE staffers will be on site at the Skills Conference to prepare and deliver tests during competitions in collision repair, auto maintenance and more.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced that its staff will be on site and providing support for the 2024 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference (NLSC) June 24-28, 2024 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

Related Articles

“ASE is honored to be part of the SkillsUSA Conference again this year,” said Dave Johnson, president and CEO of ASE. “We support SkillsUSA in a variety of ways, including ASE staff serving on technical committees as well as providing tests for the competitions and educational support from the ASE Education Foundation.”

On the technical side, multiple ASE staff members serve on SkillsUSA technical committees for automotive service technology, automotive maintenance and light repair, collision repair technology, automotive refinish technology, collision damage appraisal and diesel equipment technology. ASE staff members are on site at the Skills Conference to support the efforts of preparing and delivering tests in these areas during NLSC competitions held each summer.

ASE specially develops written tests for the six contest areas that are appropriate for measuring the technical knowledge of both high school and college-level students. These written tests are administered to students at one of the skill stations during the national competition. The score each student achieves on the tests administered by ASE, plus the scores achieved for each hands-on skill station, determine the SkillsUSA national finalists for each competition. The top three finalists earn gold, silver and bronze medallions in recognition of their overall knowledge, ability and technical skills in each contest area.

“ASE staff members work hand-in-hand with representatives from a wide range of automotive industry organizations who come together at the NLSC to support the SkillsUSA mission of continued workforce development of the next generation of skilled professionals,” said Johnson. “Our ASE field managers support their respective state and local SkillsUSA competitions by serving as judges and helping to coordinate competitions. In fact, one of our field managers, Mike Batchelor, chairs the state SkillsUSA competitions in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee.”

For more information on SkillsUSA and the NLSC, visit skillsusa.org.

For information on ASE, visit ase.com.

You May Also Like

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of April 29.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Longtime Family Collision Repair Business Joins Forces with CARSTAR

JC Auto Rebuilders of Rockford, Ill., has rebranded as CARSTAR Team JC Auto Rebuilders.

Read more here.

Proper Paint Prep: Cleaning and Abrading

Why do we constantly need to revisit the fundamentals of paint preparation? Because nothing is faster or more profitable than doing the job one time.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
WIN Announces New 2024-25 Board Leadership

The Women’s Industry Network executive board executes on WIN’s vision and mission for women serving in the collision repair industry.

By Jason Stahl
CIECA to Hold Webinar on Artificial Intelligence

The webinar, “The Fundamentals of Generative AI, Large Language Models and Implications for the Collision Industry,” will be held on Thursday, May 30 at 2 p.m. EST.

By Jason Stahl
Guess the Car and Win $50!

Give us your answer for this month’s Guess the Car and you might win $50!

By Jason Stahl
Lawson Products Acquires S&S Automotive

Like Lawson’s Kent Automotive business, S&S Automotive is an industry-leading distributor in the automotive dealership market.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Crash Champions Expands to Great Falls, Montana

Crash Champions has announced the successful acquisition of Mitchells’ Crash Repair, Flawless Auto Body and 3 Way Auto Body.

By Jason Stahl
Car ADAS Solutions Announces New Licensee in California

Car ADAS Solutions has announced ADAS Vision as a new licensee in Imperial, Calif.

By Jason Stahl
GM Customer Care and Aftersales Celebrates National Skilled Trades Day

General Motors CCA celebrates the more than 43,500 skilled auto technicians across its dealerships as well as the more than 1,100 students currently on the path to joining the industry through its various programs.

By Jason Stahl
Fix Network World Apprenticeship Program Celebrates First Graduate

The Fix Network Apprenticeship Program is the first automotive glass apprenticeship in the U.S., and Duran is the first graduate.

By Jason Stahl