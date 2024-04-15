Salem Auto Body: Since the 1920s

Dating back to the 1920s, Salem Auto Body was one of the first auto body repair facilities in the city of Salem, Mass., and has always been located down the road from the infamous Gallows Hill, where Bridget Bishop was hanged in 1692 as part of the Salem witch trials. Years later in the 1950s, Thomas “Tommy” Lupo took over the shop and eventually handed down the business to his son, Jeffrey. Little did Tommy know that he would start a legacy that continues to this day. Presently, the company is operated by Tommy’s granddaughter, Corrin Lupo, who has transformed the business into a modern, technologically advanced and efficient repair facility.

Does your shop have a similar history? We want to hear from you! BodyShop Business will be compiling the exclusive list of the most experienced collision centers by virtue of their years established in the trade. Body shops wishing to be included in the BodyShop Business 500 may apply to be on the list at bodyshop500.com. It’s simple and will involve uploading an image of any document, old photo or business card that states the year you were established under the original owner.

The BodyShop Business 500 will be honored at WreckWeek June 20-22 in Dallas/Ft. Worth, featuring ShopXpo, the DRIVE Expo Conference and TowXpo.

Don’t wait, apply now!