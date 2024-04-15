 Salem Auto Body: Since the 1920s

Salem Auto Body: Since the 1920s

Salem Auto Body is located down the road from Gallows Hill, where Bridget Bishop was hanged in 1692 as part of the Salem witch trials.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Dating back to the 1920s, Salem Auto Body was one of the first auto body repair facilities in the city of Salem, Mass., and has always been located down the road from the infamous Gallows Hill, where Bridget Bishop was hanged in 1692 as part of the Salem witch trials. Years later in the 1950s, Thomas “Tommy” Lupo took over the shop and eventually handed down the business to his son, Jeffrey. Little did Tommy know that he would start a legacy that continues to this day. Presently, the company is operated by Tommy’s granddaughter, Corrin Lupo, who has transformed the business into a modern, technologically advanced and efficient repair facility.

Does your shop have a similar history? We want to hear from you! BodyShop Business will be compiling the exclusive list of the most experienced collision centers by virtue of their years established in the trade. Body shops wishing to be included in the BodyShop Business 500 may apply to be on the list at bodyshop500.com. It’s simple and will involve uploading an image of any document, old photo or business card that states the year you were established under the original owner.

The BodyShop Business 500 will be honored at WreckWeek June 20-22 in Dallas/Ft. Worth, featuring ShopXpo, the DRIVE Expo Conference and TowXpo.

Don’t wait, apply now!

