 CIF Announces National Coatings & Supplies/Single Source as Repeat Annual Donor

This marks National Coatings & Supplies/Single Source's fourth consecutive donation at the First Responder tier.

Jason Stahl
The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that National Coatings & Supplies/Single Source has committed again to the CIF Annual Donor Program, marking their fourth consecutive donation at the First Responder (highest) tier.

Introduced in 2021, the Annual Donor Program was designed to bring needed recurring resources to the foundation so it can deliver on its mission to “answer the call” when those in the industry have been impacted by catastrophic events such as wildfires, hurricanes, flooding or COVID.

For over two decades, through the generous support of corporations and individuals, CIF has been able to assist hundreds of collision repair professionals in need after disaster.

To learn more about the tax-deductible donations for the program, click here.

