Crash Champions Expands to Great Falls, Montana

Crash Champions has announced the successful acquisition of three local repair centers in Great Falls, Mont.: Mitchells’ Crash Repair, Flawless Auto Body and 3 Way Auto Body. The three local repair centers transitioned operations to Crash Champions effective April 22.

“We are certainly proud to continue expanding the Crash Champions footprint across Montana,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Beginning service to the Great Falls community is another strategic step in that momentum. Each of these local teams have earned a reputation for high-quality repairs and an attention to best-in-class customer service. We’re proud to welcome them to the team and look forward to serving Great Falls, now under the Crash Champions brand.”

Crash Champions now serves customers at 11 centers across Montana, complementing its nationwide lineup of more than 630 locations in 37 states and Washington D.C.

With two locations in Great Falls, Flawless Auto Body, which also operates 3 Way Auto Body, has earned an exceptional reputation in the local community and surrounding Central Montana region.

“After 23 years of dedication to collision repair service in Great Falls, Flawless Auto Body and 3 Way Auto Body are proud to have been acquired by Crash Champions, a company that will provide our employees and customers direct access to a proven industry leader with tremendous resources,” said Jeramy Myers, owner of Flawless Auto Body. “We want to thank our amazing employees, customers and community for years of service and trusting us with your repairs, and we look forward to what the future will hold at both locations in the Great Falls community.”

Mitchells’ Crash Repair, located in downtown Great Falls, has served the Great Falls community since 1985.

“Crash Champions has earned the trust of Montana residents with high-quality collision repair service,” said Mike Mitchell, owner of Mitchells’ Crash Repair. “We’re proud to join their team and look forward to the opportunities this will provide Great Falls motorists as well as our team members.”

