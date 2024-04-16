Crash Champions Hosts Biannual Operations Leadership Conference

Crash Champions announced it recently hosted nearly 200 members of its management team in Las Vegas for the organization’s biannual operations conference.

Under the banner “Champions Mindset Summit,” the high-energy, three-day event featured presentations from Crash Champions Founder and CEO Matt Ebert, Crash Champions executive leadership, senior operations leaders, industry partners and a special guest speaker.

“Consistently bringing our leaders together, in-person, to reinforce our vision, mission and growth strategy is a core element of the Crash Champions culture,” said Ebert. “That’s what this summit was all about. We have strong momentum across the organization, and I’m looking forward to our leaders sharing that momentum and vision with their local teams as we charge forward in 2024 and beyond.”

The three-day event covered not only Crash Champions’ growth strategy, but also sessions dedicated to enhancing the company’s recently created STEP Apprenticeship and Associate Service Advisor programs, which together have attracted hundreds of aspiring collision repair professionals to its repair centers across the country.

