Consolidators

Crash Champions Acquires Oregon MSO Premier Auto Body

Premier Auto Body serves the communities of Bend and Redmond, Ore.

Meagan Kusek
By Meagan Kusek
Published:

Crash Champions has announced the successful acquisition of Oregon-based Premier Auto Body and its three locations. 

Premier Auto Body serves the communities of Bend and Redmond, Ore., with certified collision repair service and will transition operations to Crash Champions effective immediately. 

“This is a continuation of our steady, strategic growth plan and represents yet another quality addition to the Crash Champions team,” said Crash Champions Founder and CEO Matt Ebert. “We’re proud to bring the Crash Champions brand to Bend and Redmond and look forward to continuing the legacy of high-quality service that these communities have come to expect from Premier Auto Body.”

With the acquisition, Crash Champions doubles its Oregon footprint while expanding its nationwide lineup of high-quality collision repair centers to 630 locations across 37 states. 

“For more than two decades, the Premier Auto Body team has been proud to serve the Redmond and Bend communities with reliable collision repair service,” said Troy Lindquist, owner of Premier Auto Body. “Matt Ebert and his team at Crash Champions have earned a reputation as a premier MSO with an unparalleled focus on delivering a best-in-class experience to customers and business partners. It speaks volumes that they are investing in our team, and we look forward to joining the Crash Champions network.”

Crash Champions is always looking for talented collision repair technicians to join the team. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/careers today to learn more about opportunities in Oregon and across the country.

Independent collision repair centers and owners interested in joining the Crash Champions team are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more about the acquisition process and opportunities available.

