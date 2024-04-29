Longtime Family Collision Repair Business Joins Forces with CARSTAR

CARSTAR announced that JC Auto Rebuilders of Rockford, Ill., has joined the CARSTAR family, rebranding as CARSTAR Team JC Auto Rebuilders

Owner Marcos Mejia started in the collision repair industry when he was 12 years old. His passion and pride for taking care of customers and providing excellent collision repairs has continued to grow throughout the years.

Mejia built his family-owned collision repair shop into a full-service operation, offering complete auto body repair, aluminum repair, glass replacement, PDR, ADAS calibration, SRS services and calibrations, mechanical repairs as needed for the collision repair, and much more. But he wanted to continue growing his operation.

“I wanted to be part of a major collision industry known all over the country and in other countries,” said Mejia. “Being in the industry, I realized that there wouldn’t be anything better than joining the program, and being part of the CARSTAR family.”

CARSTAR Team JC Auto Rebuilders features more than 20,000 square feet with more than 17,000 square feet of production areas and 3,000 square feet of office space. They also have 25,000 square feet of secured fenced parking and an additional separated 10 stalls for customer parking and deliveries.

Mejia is committed to building his team and providing the training they need to deliver advanced repairs. He currently has four auto body technicians and two refinish technicians, two estimators and a detailer. He plans to keep on adding people to the team as the business grows. They are an I-CAR Gold Class shop and are also A/C servicing certified 1234-YF or regular 134-Freon.

“Marcos Mejia has already shown exceptional promise, and I eagerly anticipate witnessing his journey as he expands his impact within CARSTAR, achieving new milestones along the way,” said Damien Reyna, COO, U.S. collision, Driven Brands.

